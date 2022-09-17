Ex-Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips set for surgery and reportedly out of England squad

Philips left Leeds for Manchester City in a £45m switch this summer but the 26-year-old has had injury niggles and has only played 13 minutes of football for his new side.

The midfielder was not involved in Saturday lunchtime’s Premier League clash at Wolves and Phillips reportedly almost certainly needs surgery on a persistent shoulder injury.

The ex-Leeds ace had been named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this month’s Nations League clashes against Italy and Germany despite his lack of football but the MEN are reporting that the star is now out of the squad.

BIG BLOW: For former Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The fixtures against Italy and Germany mark England’s last two games before the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November.