Former Leeds United transfer target Lewis O’Brien has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal from parent club Nottingham Forest.

Leeds have been in the market for central midfield additions this summer but opted not to sign Forest and ex-Huddersfield Town man Lewis O’Brien, paving the way for the midfielder’s subsequent loan switch.

He has signed with Michael Carrick’s group at the Riverside Stadium and could soon be joined by Leeds’ Sam Greenwood who is on the verge of a season-long loan stay on Teesside, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

O’Brien most recently represented DC United in Major League Soccer, where he linked up with ex-Leeds man Mateusz Klich but has been deemed surplus to requirements at the City Ground where Steve Cooper’s bloated squad has facilitated his exit for the 2023/24 campaign.

“Lewis has tasted success before and we’re delighted to have him on board,” said Boro head coach Carrick upon confirming the midfielder’s loan move.

“He’s got good experience, he’s a good age, and he offers something different to what we have here.

“His arrival gives us greater options, and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland Road favourite Klich had joked earlier in the window that O’Brien links to Leeds were good news for his hopes of renting out his Harrogate property.

“It would be great, I could finally rent my flat in Harrogate,” the Pole tweeted, with an accompanying laughing emoji.

A Leeds supporter replied asking if he would be willing to give O’Brien, ‘mates rates’, to which Klich responded: “No such thing mate”.

Leeds have instead pursued deals for Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara, both of whom could arrive before the end of the transfer window on Friday evening.