A former Leeds United manager and a lifelong Whites fan are reportedly in the frame to replace Matt Taylor as Rotherham United boss which could potentially come before Daniel Farke's side visit the New York Stadium a week on Friday.

Leeds' next Championship outing sees them take on the Millers in South Yorkshire, who are currently manager-less following chairman Tony Stewart's decision to part company with Taylor after 13 months in the role.

Rotherham retained their second tier status last season but this term have found themselves plunged into the bottom three, largely due to away form which has seen them pick up just one point from an available 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stewart is insistent the club will take their time to make the correct appointment in the wake of Taylor's sacking, however the Rotherham Advertiser understands former Leeds manager Steve Evans is being considered as a candidate.

Evans swapped the New York Stadium for Elland Road in 2015 where he lasted 38 games. Since then, the 61-year-old has gone on to manage Mansfield Town, Peterborough United, Gillingham and at present Stevenage, with whom he clinched promotion from League Two with a second place finish last season.

Evans' side are fifth in League One after 17 matches, which has reportedly alerted Rotherham to the possibility of re-hiring the Scot.

Similarly, Leeds-born manager and lifelong fan of the club Leam Richardson is also in the frame to succeed Taylor at Rotherham, according to The Advertiser. The 43-year-old spent just shy of two years as Wigan Athletic boss, under difficult financial circumstances, but presided over a 42 per cent win ratio with the Latics, winning the League One title and League One Manager of the Year award in 2022.