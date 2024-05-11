Ex-England star joins Leeds United to bolster ranks ahead of glory bid
Leeds United’s ranks have been bolstered by an ex-England international and former Whites star.
Winger Aaron Lennon was born in Leeds and progressed through to the club’s Academy before then breaking into the first team shortly after the turn of the millennium.
Lennon departed the club for Tottenham Hotspur in the season after United’s relegation from the Premier League in 2005, the winger going on to make 363 appearances for Spurs and bagging 21 outings for England.
Lennon announced his retirement from football in November 2022 but the 37-year-old was spotted with the club’s under-18s coaching staff ahead of the Whites bid for glory in Friday night’s FA Youth Cup final at the Etihad.
