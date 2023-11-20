Ex-England boss criticises club’s transfer strategy after Leeds United double signing

Former England manager Fabio Capello believes Serie A club AS Roma have signed too many players with a ‘significant’ injury history, after a summer transfer window in which Leeds United duo Diego Llorente and Rasmus Kristensen were acquired on loan.

The veteran Italian coach guided Roma to the 2001 Serie A title but believes their transfer strategy this season has led them astray. Nevertheless, Capello backs experienced manager Jose Mourinho to turn things around.

Roma sit seventh in Italy's top flight but that has not stopped Capello commenting on the club's summer business, which saw the likes of Llorente and Kristensen join on loan from Leeds.

“It is not a mystery that Roma have gambled on several players with a significant transfer history,” the 77-year-old said, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport. “For now, they do not have the right numbers [in the squad] because this lottery has not brought the results they hoped.”

The on-loan Leeds pair aside, Roma added Renato Sanches from Paris Saint-Germain and Paulo Dybala from Juventus this summer, both of whom have spent their fair share of time on the sidelines through injury during their careers.

Llorente, meanwhile has missed two games this season with a hamstring injury and has worked his way into a starting role under Mourinho. Historically, though, the Spaniard did struggle during his first season in England in particular, missing a large portion of Leeds' 2020/21 campaign.

Kristensen has made one more appearance but played fewer minutes after falling out of favour and plays no part in Roma's Europa League fixtures due to Financial Fair Play restrictions denying I Giallorossi the chance to name a full allocation of players.

For the most part, Leeds' on-loan contingent have been readily available at Stadio Olimpico, although neither have been standout performers, according to the Italian press. Llorente is expected to complete a permanent move to the Italian capital club, while Kristensen's future will remain up in the air so long as he is out of the starting XI.