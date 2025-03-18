Former Leeds United centre-forward Matt Smith has discussed the particulars of his Elland Road departure back in 2014.

The towering striker spoke to Queens Park Rangers' matchday programme ahead of Leeds' 2-2 draw in West London on Saturday lunchtime, reflecting on his time at the club.

"My time at Leeds was very good. I don't think you can really understand the magnitude of the club until you play for them," the well-travelled attacker, who retired at the end of last season, said.

"It was my first step into Championship football, having played in the lower levels and it was where I think I really found my feet, with good people involved and a great fan base who treated me really well."

Smith was signed from Oldham Athletic in June 2013, penning a two-year contract at Elland Road. After an impressive first season in which he struck 13 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, Smith was rewarded with a new three-year deal.

However, on deadline day in September 2014, Smith was sold to fellow Championship side Fulham for an undisclosed fee, cutting short his time with Leeds.

"I didn't think I would leave after a year but a very strange turn of events took me to Fulham on deadline day," he added. "Leeds were having a tumultuous time away from the pitch and maybe I was a victim of that after a short successful spell there."

Leeds entered the 2014/15 season among the bookmakers' favourites to be relegated from the Championship after the likes of Smith and Ross McCormack were sold. Brian McDermott's replacement in the dugout Dave Hockaday lasted only until August 28, days before Smith was jettisoned in what was seen as a bid to raise funds.

The move came at a time when controversial chairman Massimo Cellino owned the club, who was less-than-popular with supporters and could be somewhat unpredictable, which Smith alludes to in his QPR programme interview.

Since leaving Leeds, Smith went on to represent Fulham, Bristol City, QPR and Millwall throughout a goal-laden Championship career, ending at League Two Salford City, for whom he scored 24 times last season before calling time on his playing career at age 35.