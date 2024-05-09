Ex-David Wagner player lifts lid on Norwich City training ground preparation for Leeds United clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Wagner has the knowledge and experience needed to bring Norwich City success this month, says Mark Hudson. Hudson was part of the Huddersfield Town side that made their way through the Championship play-offs to gain promotion against the odds under Wagner in 2017.
As such, he knows what will be happening at Norwich's training ground this week as they prepare to host the Whites in their play-off semi-final on Sunday afternoon. Of course, the clash is just the first leg of the tie, with the two teams meeting again next Thursday (May 16) at Elland Road for the right to progress to the winner takes all play-off final at Wembley Stadium.
It's a gruelling and unforgiving process, with expectations high at every club going into the final phase of the campaign. That pressure is especially high at Southampton, who are in the semi-final against West Bromwich Albion, and Leeds as they push to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
Hudson believes Norwich will be doing all they can to shut out the noise and remain level-headed, though, with Wagner an experienced play-off campaigner.
"There will be a calmness throughout the week and David won't want them to be too emotional too early," Hudson said in an interview with East Anglia news outlet the Pink Un.
"They've got plenty of experience with Hanley, McLean, Barnes, Duffy, Batth and Stacey - there is a good core group there that knows what it takes, and that is just with the playing group. With David and Christoph (Buhler), the knowledge they've got and experiences they've had, not just with Huddersfield but in other countries, they will be calm.
Get a personalised Leeds United news round-up, as well as breaking news, when you sign up for our free Leeds United newsletter email.
"They will know the process they've worked through over the season is what will work for them. There isn't a lot that you'd want to change and unsettle. That isn't how David works.
"He'll be focused on a good week. They will be fully focused on what they can do and how they can exploit Leeds."
Wagner hasn't had the best time against Leeds this season, it's fair to say. The Canaries were beaten 3-2 by Daniel Farke's side at Carrow Road back in October with United coming from behind to claim the win with a stunning Crysencio Summerville brace.
A Patrick Bamford effort was the difference in the return fixture in January, with Leeds running out 1-0 victors on that occasion. The two sides finished three places and 17 points apart in the final Championship table, with Norwich securing their play-off spot on the final day of the season, despite losing 1-0 against Birmingham City, who were ultimately relegated to League One, at St Andrew’s.