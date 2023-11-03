Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Ex-Chelsea boss firm favourite to be next manager at Leeds United's Championship rivals

An ex-Chelsea boss is a firm favourite to be the next manager at one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:35 GMT
Bristol City sacked boss Nigel Pearson on the back of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City which left the Robins 15th in the Championship table following a run of five defeats from their last seven games. The Robins host troubled Sheffield Wednesday this weekend and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is now long odds-on to be appointed as Pearson’s successor in the Ashton Gate hotseat. Lampard is as short as 1-4 with several firms, comfortably ahead of second favourite John Eustace who is a best priced 5-1.

