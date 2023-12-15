Leeds United have some catching up to do if they want to secure automatic promotion

Sky Sports pundit and former Aston Villa player Lee Hendrie believes Leeds United can still chase down Ipswich Town in the race for automatic promotion. Daniel Farke's side are 10 points behind Kieran McKenna's men after a 1-0 loss at Sunderland in midweek. Leeds' tally of 41 points would normally be enough to be sat in, or much closer to, the automatic promotion places at this stage but Leicester City and Ipswich have delivered two of the best-ever starts to a Championship season.

Leicester, on 52 points, have accumulated the most-ever points after 21 games while Ipswich's tally of 51 is only bettered by the Foxes. Reading in 2005-06 are the only other team to reach 50 points by this stage. Ipswich are hoping for back-to-back promotions after claiming a stunning 98 points in League One last term, while Leeds are hoping to bounce back after relegation from the Premier League last term.

Leeds had an inconsistent start under Farke as transfer talk and wantaway players somewhat distracted from fixtures in August. And even though the Whites have a big gap to claw back, Hendrie feels they can do it.

“Since Daniel Farke’s gone in there, it’s been one of them – he’s been finding his feet," said Hendrie on Sky Sports earlier this week. "I’m one of them thinking that Ipswich might just fall away and I think that if anyone [will catch them], you can pretty much see that Leeds have been brilliant.

“They’re great to watch. They’re very similar aren’t they? They play on the front foot, they score goals and they’ve got a fantastic identity. I think that Leeds will catch Ipswich, I really do. I just feel that if anyone’s going to run out of steam, that will be the team that will. But it is the Championship, and the stats speak for themselves with the way Leeds have been this season, they’ve been a joy to watch.”