Everything you need to know about Leeds United's Carabao Cup clash with Fulham: When is the tie? How can I buy tickets?

Kalvin Phillips on the ball at Craven Cottage. Pic: Getty

Leeds looked in the mood for a cup run when they took on Crewe Alexandra in the second round. In front of a sold out Elland Road crowd, Bielsa put out a strong team who broke the visitors' resistance in the final fifteen minutes and claimed a comfortable 3-0 win.

Fulham's journey to round three took them to Birmingham, where they beat the Blues 2-0 in a convincing away performance.

Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Getty

The Whites did the double over Fulham last year, when both teams competed in the Premier League. Since getting relegated at the close of last season, Fulham have topped the Championship and are undefeated in five games.

Here's what you need to know about the game and buying tickets:

When is the tie?

The Whites will travel to West London on Tuesday 21st September for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Junior Firpo in action against Crewe Alexandra. Pic: Getty

How can I buy tickets?

Leeds have been allocated 5,450 seats at Craven Cottage for the tie.

Tickets go on sale at the following times:

September 7, 10.30am: Super Away attendees and Away Season ticket holders

September 9, 1pm: Tracker (5 of more away games during 19/20 season)

September 10, 1pm: Home season ticket holders

September 13, 1pm: Members

Tickets are £20 for adults, £15 for seniors (65+) or young adults (18-21), and £10 for juniors (under 18).

Coach travel to the game from the East Stand at Elland Road is also available to book on the club website.