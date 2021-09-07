Everything you need to know about Leeds United's Carabao Cup clash with Fulham: When is the tie? How can I buy tickets?
Leeds United will visit Craven Cottage as they look to continue their Carabao Cup run.
Leeds looked in the mood for a cup run when they took on Crewe Alexandra in the second round. In front of a sold out Elland Road crowd, Bielsa put out a strong team who broke the visitors' resistance in the final fifteen minutes and claimed a comfortable 3-0 win.
Read More
Fulham's journey to round three took them to Birmingham, where they beat the Blues 2-0 in a convincing away performance.
The Whites did the double over Fulham last year, when both teams competed in the Premier League. Since getting relegated at the close of last season, Fulham have topped the Championship and are undefeated in five games.
Here's what you need to know about the game and buying tickets:
When is the tie?
The Whites will travel to West London on Tuesday 21st September for a 7.45pm kick-off.
How can I buy tickets?
Leeds have been allocated 5,450 seats at Craven Cottage for the tie.
Tickets go on sale at the following times:
September 7, 10.30am: Super Away attendees and Away Season ticket holders
September 9, 1pm: Tracker (5 of more away games during 19/20 season)
September 10, 1pm: Home season ticket holders
September 13, 1pm: Members
Tickets are £20 for adults, £15 for seniors (65+) or young adults (18-21), and £10 for juniors (under 18).
Coach travel to the game from the East Stand at Elland Road is also available to book on the club website.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.