Andrea Radrizzani. Pic: Getty

When does the transfer window shut?

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday August 31.

What deals have the Whites sealed so far?

Leeds have completed five transfers so far.

Following the permanent signing of Jack Harrison from Manchester City, the Whites brought in full-back Junior Firpo to work alongside him on the left wing. The defender arrived from Barcelona for £13m.

20-year old goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson was brought in after second-choice shot-stopper Kiko Casilla departed for Elche on loan.

Jack Harrison is now a Leeds United player. Pic: Getty

Mark Jackson’s Under-23 side will also embrace the likes of 18-year-old Lewis Bate, a midfielder signed from Chelsea, and Norwegian centre-back Leo Hjelde.

Can Leeds complete a deal after the deadline?

The Whites could buy extra time to complete a deal using a ‘deal sheet’.

A deal sheet confirms that a deal has been reached and, once submitted, gives clubs an extra two hours to complete the necessary documentation.

Junior Firpo on the ball at Old Trafford. Pic: Getty

This means Leeds United could complete a deal sheet at 11pm on deadline day and have until 1am to finish the paperwork.

This only applies to domestic transfers - all international transfers have a firm deadline of midnight.

Clubs can also sign free agents after the deadline, at any time during the season, provided the player has left their previous club during the transfer window.

Loan signings cannot be completed after the deadline, although emergency loans are available in exceptional circumstances.

What are the rules on loaning players in?

Across a season, each Premier League club can take four loan players, but never more than two at any given time, and the two loanees must be from different parent clubs.

What are the rules on loaning players out?

Clubs cannot loan a player out during the same window that you brought him in. For instance, Junior Firpo would not be allowed to depart the club on loan until the January window since the Whites transferred him in during the Summer window.

Clubs may only loan out one goalkeeper to another Premier League club.

When does the next transfer window open?

The next transfer window will open on January 1 2022.