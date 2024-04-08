Dodds has taken caretaker charge of the Black Cats for the second time this season after Mick Beale was sacked just 13 games into his ill-fated stay at the Stadium of Light. The Sunderland coach admits he will savour the opportunity to manage at Elland Road tomorrow night and says, although his team currently sit mid-table with no realistic prospect of relegation or promotion, he has 'everything to lose'.

“From my perspective as a young coach, I have everything to lose. From my perspective, it’s not a free hit it’s an opportunity to see where we’re at. This is the level we want to get to and perform every week.”

Dodds was in the dugout as Sunderland inflicted defeat on the Whites earlier this season at the Stadium of Light. Jobe Bellingham's 78th-minute winner clinched a 1-0 win for the Black Cats at a time when Leeds' promotion hopes appeared consigned to the play-offs. After 13 wins in 16 league games since the turn of the year and just one loss, suffered at the weekend versus Coventry City, Leeds are back in with a good chance of automatic promotion and will be hoping that by 10 o'clock on Tuesday night, they are back to winning ways.

“I do think Leeds are one of, if not the best team in the league. They’re a really good team, regardless of the previous game we know we have to be right at it and perform at 100 per cent to get a successful result," Dodds added in his pre-match press conference.

“They’ve got Premier League quality. It’s going to be a tough game, there’s no easy games in this league. I’m looking forward to it, I don’t know if it’s an arrogance or an ego thing but these are the games I relish.”