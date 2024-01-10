The 32-year-old has joined Middlesbrough on a loan deal until the end of the 2023/24 campaign, at which point the defender's contract at Elland Road expires. This means last Sunday's FA Cup Third Round win over Peterborough United was the final time Ayling pulled on a Leeds shirt in a competitive game as he embarks on a new chapter in the north-east.

Well-regarded at Thorp Arch and by supporters across the world, Ayling - affectionately known as 'Bill' - has written an open letter to fans, thanking them for their unconditional support during his seven-and-a-half years with the club.

"To Leeds fans all over the world,

"As you might have seen, I've joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season and my contract at Leeds expires in the summer, you can never predict the future but it seems as though it's time to say goodbye.

"I came to Leeds 8 years ago with a fiancee and I leave with an amazing wife, two beautiful children and memories that I will never forget.

"There are so many highlights from my time at Elland Road and obviously promotion back to the Premier League tops them all. Those years with Marcelo and the connection we had between the players and the fans was incredible. I'd like to thank all the managers and staff that I have worked with during my time here - but I have to give extra thanks to Marcelo and his team for all they did for my career and my family. I will be eternally grateful.

"I loved pulling on a Leeds shirt, every single time. Moments that stick in my mind are the goal against Huddersfield just before lockdown, the promotion run when football restarted and many of the games in the season we finished 9th in the Premier League, even staying up the following year at Brentford was brilliant because we shared it with you. To go on and wear the armband was an even greater honour and I got to do that against Birmingham when we celebrated our Centenary at Elland Road and also at Anfield for our first game back in the top flight, it's hard to think of a greater privilege.

"I'd like to thank every single teammate i've had over the years with a special mention for Coops and Stu who have been with me every step of the way.

"There are too many members of staff to thank - you know who you are. From the medical room to the kitchen, from the media department to all of the people that make the match days happen, I appreciate everything.

"Finally I want to thank you lot, the fans. We have built a relationship together that has meant so much to me. Walking out home and away to hear you sing Marching On Together and having you behind us through the ups and downs has been beyond special. Thank you for everything, I hope I've done you proud.