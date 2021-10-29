“You ask me a question where you know that I can’t praise his performances up until now. But what is happening to Harrison is happening to all the players in our squad where they have better or worse moments and nobody is able to maintain a regular consistency in their performances, especially when they play in attack. Harrison is a player with a lot of resources to be able to play on both wings and we have enjoyed his contributions. Harrison will continue to shine or will shine again in proportion to the faculties that he has and it is my job to put him in situations in the game where he is able to shine and to make him feel as important as I feel that he is. Of course, any question that invites public criticism of my players I reject.”