Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Aston Villa press conference

“I spoke at one point about making contact with Victor Orta two years ago, before that I had followed when I could see Leeds to see Jack. When we’ve had players from the US or MLS that have come over, I’ve tried to see what their adaptation has been like and how they’ve grown and I could see that Jack had, even when he was on loan, I think taken a lot of new responsibility here, and developed a lot as a player, at Championship and Premier League levels. You could see that he was getting better and better. Now getting to know him more, I mean, he was always the type of player who, after the game, was very respectful to the opponents’ coach, and would shake my hand and say ‘good game’. I’d heard he was a really good young man and it’s clear to see. What I’ve tried to say to him is it’s ok to be a good young man and to be a son of a bitch on the pitch. He has such quality and my goal is to push him and his personality and his level of play on the field so that he can use all his strong qualities as a human being to benefit him, to continue to grow as a player, and become as dangerous, as effective, as big a part of the game as I believe he can be. Every player is a little different in what their qualities are and how we help them move forward, but that’s how I’d quickly sum up what it’s been like with Jack in the first week. He can run all day. He is explosive. He is effective in one v one situations, he’s dangerous, he’s smart. I’m asking him to play a different role than what he had been playing here, more of a wide winger, I want him to be a little more of an interior player and to be more aggressive in transition moments. He’s intelligent and understands how to apply himself, I want to give him the confidence to go out on the pitch and apply the ideas of our football and to achieve.”