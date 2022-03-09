Every word from Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch's pre-Aston Villa press conference
New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch spoke to the media today ahead of his first home in charge on Thursday evening when Aston Villa face the Whites at Elland Road.
Leeds fell to a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City in Marsch's first game in charge on Saturday lunchtime despite having 19 attempts at goal.
The reverse left United in 16th place and just two points clear of the Premier League drop zone with 11 games left to play.
Steven Gerrard's 11th-placed Villa side now provide the second opponents for Marsch's Whites in a 7.45pm kick-off at Elland Road on Thursday night.
Marsch spoke to the media at 1pm and here is every word from the Whites head coach.
What are the best atmospheres you have experienced at grounds?
“There’s been a lot. We’ve played in Liverpool, in the Champions League - all the Champions League games are outstanding. I’ve been at a game at La Bombonera, Boca Juniors in Argentina, that’s pretty incredible. I’ve been to a North London derby. I’ve been to Dortmund - an incredible stadium, what a great fanbase they have. There’s a lot of - Football is awesome, the passion that people have for football is awesome. I’m really excited for tomorrow.”
On rotataing
“I have a reputation for rotating I think, and giving players opportunities. I know that the demand I put on the players physically, that fresh legs are important as well as not overloading players on the team is important. I also like there to always be hunger in the team, to know that if players are training well and performing well at any given moment, that they are considered to be factors of what we need on gameday. The answer is yes about rotation and then it’s about finding the balance of what to do and when and how it affects match plans and specific opponents. And trying to - without being too clever -make sure that have a strong group and a full squad that’s ready for every moment.”
How do you get the best out of Raphinha?
“I think making it clear what the tactics are and what we want from him in different moments, with and without the ball. Having him being aggressive and confident in 1v1 situations and transition moments, have him be explosive and use his ability to run and sprint and do that over and over again - he’s one of the most fit players on the team. For the team to understand how to find him, how to use him, how to help support him so that he can be all the things that we know he can and help us find goals and assists and be aggressive. What I like about him is I called on him at one of the meetings this week and he spoke English in front of the group in a confident way, he also has come to us several times and said, ‘I’d like to do this at set pieces, I’d like to do this when I’m in this part of the field’, so I like that he’s assertive, I like that he’s confident. We’re going to use that to help us continue to find results as a team.
How many times do you remind Jack Harrison about beating him 7-0 when at New York Red Bulls?
“He reminded me that that was his first game and I said ‘OK, we won’t talk about it’. I think that’s a pretty famous game in the history of the league in MLS. Certainly one that we had a good match plan and played very very well. I watched Jack at university. We considered a way of trying to draft him, when I was at New York Red Bulls, all these things might be a little bit forward to the way football works here in England. But the way it works in the US - I knew who he was and we would have really liked to have him at the New York Red Bulls but unfortunately the enemy took him. But it’s nice to be on the same team with him now.”
On implementing ideas
“Implement, yes and no. But certainly address in terms of video and tactics and understanding of roles on the pitch. We have talked relatively clearly and extensively to try to make everyone aware of exactly what their roles are in every single moment of the match and that’ a big part of what I try to do tactically to give them clarity, in every moment what the roles are and how they fit with each other and then what I find is that once they understand he reasons why, what the expectations then they are able to get the point where these are second nature and behaviours on the pitch and then they are able to play freely. Obviously we are not there yet but they felt the power of the way we want to play from the Leicester match and so now the key is to keep them hungry and to improve and to understand and execute and allow them the freedom to go on the pitch and go after with everything that they have. We are getting there, we are getting there a little bit closer every day.”
On Jack Harrison
“I spoke at one point about making contact with Victor Orta two years ago, before that I had followed when I could see Leeds to see Jack. When we’ve had players from the US or MLS that have come over, I’ve tried to see what their adaptation has been like and how they’ve grown and I could see that Jack had, even when he was on loan, I think taken a lot of new responsibility here, and developed a lot as a player, at Championship and Premier League levels. You could see that he was getting better and better. Now getting to know him more, I mean, he was always the type of player who, after the game, was very respectful to the opponents’ coach, and would shake my hand and say ‘good game’. I’d heard he was a really good young man and it’s clear to see. What I’ve tried to say to him is it’s ok to be a good young man and to be a son of a bitch on the pitch. He has such quality and my goal is to push him and his personality and his level of play on the field so that he can use all his strong qualities as a human being to benefit him, to continue to grow as a player, and become as dangerous, as effective, as big a part of the game as I believe he can be. Every player is a little different in what their qualities are and how we help them move forward, but that’s how I’d quickly sum up what it’s been like with Jack in the first week. He can run all day. He is explosive. He is effective in one v one situations, he’s dangerous, he’s smart. I’m asking him to play a different role than what he had been playing here, more of a wide winger, I want him to be a little more of an interior player and to be more aggressive in transition moments. He’s intelligent and understands how to apply himself, I want to give him the confidence to go out on the pitch and apply the ideas of our football and to achieve.”
Does that mean shooting more?
“Maybe. I think it’s being more decisive and clear as to what the last actions can be. His application of that in the first game was quite good, and he was very dangerous and a little bit unlucky not to come away with a goal or assist. He’ll get better and better.”
On Bamford working his way back
“Like I tried to explain before Leicester. It’s always risk-reward for me. When we have a plan before the match, to stick with what we think players physically need and what can offer us… it’s really important that, if we want our players to be disciplined, that we can stay disciplined on the decisions we make, even when emotions in a match may make us feel in a different way. What was so sad about the decision that was made is I believe it was the right decision to put Tyler on the field, but then when he gets injured immediately obviously it’s sad because Tyler now has to be out and picks up a serious injury and then it doesn’t allow us to push the game in the way we felt that we could. That didn’t feel good but in the end you have to separate decision making from results and understand what was right, what was good, and what was not.”
On Elland Road again - did you know much about it before coming here?
“I did see it, I heard it from people this year that have been around it, and then I could probably even go back to my friends Mike Grella and Lloyd Sam that were here when they were in the Championship and they would talk about the energy behind the team and the love they had to be in this city. The part about people being positive with me, incredibly positive, I’m very thankful for that. I want us to get some results and wins so that continues.”
On Coutinho
“He works for the team but he’s also clever about when to not commit so hard to some of his defensive responsibilities so that when the ball turns over he has energy and he can be in dangerous positions to be in the counter attack. We have to be very clever with that and account for him at all moments. I think Steven is right, he is a quality player. For Villa to get their hands on him I think is a game changer and very helpful. We need to make sure that we are aware of that, and that we understand that, and that he has a tough day.”