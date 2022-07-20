After the previous season had brought about the lowest moment in the club’s recent history, an FA Cup exit at the hands of non-league Histon, Simon Grayson began rebuild the team where he had spent his youth as a player.

The former Blackpool manager set about masterminding the Whites’ League One exit in the summer of 2009, adding a number of players to his squad who would go on to play a crucial role in United’s promotion to the Championship.

His side made a blistering start to the 2009/2010 campaign, and after winning all six of their opening matches, United remained unbeaten in the league until the end of October.

After looking like they’d run away with the title, the Whites’ form slipped after Christmas, setting up a very tight end to the race for promotion.

As United sealed their spot in the Championship with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Bristol Rovers on the final day, no less than six of the players who featured had been brought in that season.

Here, we take a look at every player who arrived at Elland Road throughout the historic 2009/2010 campaign:

Sanchez Watt - Loan from Arsenal Watt arrived in March 2010 and played ten games of United's promotion run-in. His second season at Leeds was less successful as a series of injuries prevented his progress.

Shane Higgs - Free from Cheltenham Town In the early stages of the 2009/2010 season, Higgs made it impossible for Casper Ankergren to displace him by going eight games without conceding a goal through open play. A thigh injury allowed the Dane to take the number one shirt, but Higgs reclaimed his starting place for the run-in and ended the season with seven clean sheets from 19 appearances. Higgs left the club after playing second fiddle to Kasper Schmeichel in the Championship.

Leigh Bromby - £250K from Sheffield United A boyhood United fan, Bromby made the switch from the Whites' Yorkshire rivals in August 2009. The defender made 32 appearances in United's promotion season and, though he fell down the pecking order as Leeds competed in the Championship, Bromby remained a Leeds man who went on to join the Thorp Arch coaching staff.

Jason Crowe - Free from Northampton Town Crowe made 17 League One appearances as United bagged an automatic promotion spot. Though ankle surgery caused him to miss out on the glorious run-in, the defender's heroic performance in the Whites' 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester United is memorable.