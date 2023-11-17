Every points deduction in English football over last decade as Everton suffer Leeds United punishment
The Toffees are set to appeal the verdict handed down by the Premier League, which is the largest points-related sanction issued in the history of English football’s top flight.
Everton’s ten-point deduction plunges the Merseyside club into the bottom three, joint on four points with basement club Burnley after what has been a relatively promising start to the season for Dyche’s men.
The decision mirrors Leeds United’s ten-point deduction in 2005/06 which was brought by the Football League for the club entering administration. It was followed months later, with the team by then in League One, by a separate 15-point deduction for failing to exit administration correctly.
Everton’s punishment is not quite as severe as the 30-point deduction handed to Luton Town in 2008/09 which caused the Hatters to drop out of the Football League, nor is it as many as the 21 points Derby County were docked in 2021/22 for financial difficulties. However, the ten-point decision is the largest deduction issued to a Premier League club. Only two other sides have been docked points whilst competing in England’s top flight: Middlesbrough – 3 points in 1996/1997 for failing to fulfil a fixture – and Portsmouth – 9 points for entering administration in 2009/10.
Here is every points deduction in the English league system since the beginning of 2013/14 compared to the new sanction faced by Everton.