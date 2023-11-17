Sean Dyche’s Everton side have been deducted ten points by the Premier League after contravening the competition’s profitability and sustainability rules.

The Toffees are set to appeal the verdict handed down by the Premier League, which is the largest points-related sanction issued in the history of English football’s top flight.

Everton’s ten-point deduction plunges the Merseyside club into the bottom three, joint on four points with basement club Burnley after what has been a relatively promising start to the season for Dyche’s men.

The decision mirrors Leeds United’s ten-point deduction in 2005/06 which was brought by the Football League for the club entering administration. It was followed months later, with the team by then in League One, by a separate 15-point deduction for failing to exit administration correctly.

Everton’s punishment is not quite as severe as the 30-point deduction handed to Luton Town in 2008/09 which caused the Hatters to drop out of the Football League, nor is it as many as the 21 points Derby County were docked in 2021/22 for financial difficulties. However, the ten-point decision is the largest deduction issued to a Premier League club. Only two other sides have been docked points whilst competing in England’s top flight: Middlesbrough – 3 points in 1996/1997 for failing to fulfil a fixture – and Portsmouth – 9 points for entering administration in 2009/10.

Here is every points deduction in the English league system since the beginning of 2013/14 compared to the new sanction faced by Everton.

1 . Macclesfield Town - 17 points Macclesfield were hit with four separate points deductions during the 2019/20 season. The Silkmen were deducted four points for failing to both pay their players' wages and to fulfil a fixture, reduced from six after appeal. A further seven-points were docked for failing to play a match against Plymouth Argyle and an additional two-point deduction was given for breaches of regulations over non-payment of wages.

2 . Wigan Athletic - 12 points As a result of Wigan Athletic entering administration during the 2019/20, the club was subject to a 12-point deduction, which resulted in their relegation from the Championship.

3 . Bolton Wanderers - 12 points That same year, Bolton Wanderers were also deducted 12 points for entering administration.

4 . Bury - 12 points Prior to going out of business entirely, Bury were deducted 12 points by the EFL for insolvency. They were expelled from the EFL on 27 August, 2019.

5 . Everton - 10 points Everton's 10-point penalty is the largest ever handed out by the Premier League, but could be reduced on appeal.