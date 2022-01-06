Leeds United have been linked with a whole host of players over the course of the early stages of the January transfer window.

The Whites have already secured the signing of young forward Mateo Joseph Fernandez from Espanyol, but such is the hectic nature of the winter window, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have also been linked with a slew of other talents besides the teenager.

While there are no concrete indications that Leeds have made official approaches for any more fresh acquisitions, the rumours mills are still working overtime to cook up batch after batch of speculation, and the Whites continue occupy their fair share of column inches.

From towering defenders to red hot strikers, it can be hard to keep track of all of the latest gossip surrounding Elland Road, so with that in mind, we’ve gathered up every player that Leeds have been linked with so far this January - some more obscure than others.

Check out our list below...

1. Ben Brereton Diaz - Blackburn Rovers The Blackburn Rovers striker has been in revelatory form this season, and his exploits in front of goal have earned him links with a number of Premier League sides. The Sun were among the first to suggest that Whites were keen back in December.

2. Ross Barkley - Chelsea Barkley has been linked with Leeds before, but this month it's the Daily Mail who suggest that the Whites are among the throng of clubs chasing his signature.

3. Nahitan Nandez - Cagliari A long term Leeds United target, according to various reports, it was TuttoMercatoWeb who rekindled the prospect of a January swoop by claiming that could table a bid for Nandez 'soon'. As yet, there has been nothing to back that report up.

4. Brennan Johnson - Nottingham Forest Football Insider claim that Johnson's current club Nottingham Forest have rejected a £12m bid from Brentford recently, but they also make it clear that Leeds are long-time admirers of the youngster.