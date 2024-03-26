Leeds United are 38 games into their Championship campaign and sit exactly where they want to be. Victory over Millwall in the final game before the international break saw Daniel Farke's side go top, overtaking previous leaders Leicester City on goal difference.

Leeds have been fortunate enough to not have many injury issues this season with Pascal Struijk, out since December with a complex groin issue, and Stuart Dallas the only long-term absences. Problems have arisen for Sam Byram, Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and others but in general, squad health has been good.