Every Leeds United player's international fixtures as 12 Whites earn call-ups for March break

Leeds United don't play again for almost two weeks but plenty of Daniel Farke's men will be in action.

By Kyle Newbould
Published 20th Mar 2024, 08:02 GMT

Daniel Farke has the best part of two weeks to prepare for Leeds United's Championship run-in but a number of his players will enjoy no such luxury. The March international break is the final one before this summer's European Championships as countries either finalise their preparations or get one last shot at qualifying.

13 Leeds stars were initially called up for international duty but the decision to send Georginio Rutter for surgery on a hernia issue has seen him withdraw from representing France under-21s. That leaves a dozen Whites who are away with their compatriots.

Most of that group have friendlies to look forward to but five are competing in the Euro 2024 play-offs, while Archie Gray will hope to impress on his first call-up to the England under-21s and Junior Firpo will get his first taste of international football with the Dominican Republic. Take a look below to see what each Leeds player has to look forward to over the next week or so.

1. Connor Roberts - Wales

2. Joe Rodon - Wales

3. Charlie Cresswell - England under-21

4. Liam Cooper - Scotland

5. Junior Firpo - Dominican Republic

6. Ethan Ampadu - Wales

