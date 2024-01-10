Every Leeds United player's contract expiry date as eight deals running out after Luke Ayling exit
On the back of Luke Ayling’s loan move to Middlesbrough and the expiry of his Leeds United contract this summer, the YEP details when each and every Whites player’s contract comes to an end at Elland Road.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT
As many as eight Leeds United players could bid farewell to the club this summer, in addition to Luke Ayling, whose loan move to Middlesbrough will spell the end of his time as a Leeds player given his United contract is up in June 2024.
A number of the Whites’ premium assets are, however, tied down to long-term contracts, including Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.
Here is a breakdown of each and every Leeds player’s contract and when they expire.
