Every Leeds United player's contract expiry date as eight deals running out after Luke Ayling exit

On the back of Luke Ayling’s loan move to Middlesbrough and the expiry of his Leeds United contract this summer, the YEP details when each and every Whites player’s contract comes to an end at Elland Road.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th Jan 2024, 12:33 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 12:43 GMT

As many as eight Leeds United players could bid farewell to the club this summer, in addition to Luke Ayling, whose loan move to Middlesbrough will spell the end of his time as a Leeds player given his United contract is up in June 2024.

A number of the Whites’ premium assets are, however, tied down to long-term contracts, including Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville.

Here is a breakdown of each and every Leeds player’s contract and when they expire.

Georginio's Elland Road deal expires in four-and-a-half years. Phew.

1. Georginio Rutter - June 2028

Georginio's Elland Road deal expires in four-and-a-half years. Phew. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Glen Kamara is another on a long-term deal at Elland Road.

2. Glen Kamara - June 2027

Glen Kamara is another on a long-term deal at Elland Road. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Joel Piroe was a £12 million summer signing from Swansea City.

3. Joel Piroe - June 2027

Joel Piroe was a £12 million summer signing from Swansea City. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Gruev joined from SV Werder Bremen shortly after the beginning of the new Championship campaign.

4. Ilia Gruev - June 2027

Gruev joined from SV Werder Bremen shortly after the beginning of the new Championship campaign. Photo: Nick Potts

Wales international Ampadu has found a home at Elland Road after a series of loan spells away from previous club Chelsea.

5. Ethan Ampadu - June 2027

Wales international Ampadu has found a home at Elland Road after a series of loan spells away from previous club Chelsea. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Despite links to PSG this window, Struijk remains contracted at Leeds for several years yet.

6. Pascal Struijk - June 2027

Despite links to PSG this window, Struijk remains contracted at Leeds for several years yet. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

