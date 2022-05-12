ASSESS: Raphinha receives treatment on the turf at Elland Road (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Leeds United face two matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford to save themselves from a return to the second tier.

The 2021/22 Premier League season has been a far-cry from last term when Leeds surged to the finishing line to secure a place in the top half.

After several simultaneous injuries, setbacks, suspensions and managerial turnover, Leeds find themselves in the bottom three with one game fewer than their relegation rivals.

Leeds United midfielder Stuart Dallas [second from right] will be out for an extended period of time with a femoral fracture sustained against Manchester City (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Daniel James' straight red card against Chelsea on Wednesday evening followed Luke Ayling's expulsion versus Arsenal just days earlier, while Jack Harrison was withdrawn against the Blues with what appeared to be a thigh complaint.

Here is a list of all the Leeds United players that could be ruled out for the two remaining fixtures of this season.

Forshaw will miss the remainder of this season with a fractured knee-cap, an injury he picked up in training (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds' vice-captain will serve a three-match ban after his red card against Arsenal last weekend (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The diminutive Welsh winger also picked up a suspension against London opposition, seeing red for a tackle on Mateo Kovacic at Elland Road (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Jesse Marsch admitted in his post-match press conference that Jack Harrison would need a scan on the injury picked up during Wednesday night's game with Chelsea (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crysencio Summerville will miss the rest of the Premier League season with an ankle injury picked up in training (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Raphinha is a possible absentee, along with Harrison. The Brazilian was substituted late on against Chelsea, while Marsch said in his post-match press conference the winger was suffering from cramp (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Bamford's torrid campaign has been one to forget with the England striker beleaguered by injury throughout. He was not involved in the matchday squad on Wednesday evening and remains a doubt for Sunday versus Brighton (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)