A first tranche of Leeds United players will return to training on Monday as the Whites get their pre-season schedule underway.
Around two-thirds of the Whites' senior squad will be put through their paces at Leeds Beckett University's state-of-the-art sports facilities, as is customary before pre-season training commences.
Several Leeds players have spent their month-long break sharing personal fitness regimes on social media, ensuring they remain in shape even during their downtime.
The squad have visited many far flung destinations such as the Maldives, Tanzania and Greek islands to rest and recuperate ahead of another blockbuster Premier League campaign.
Those who have been away with their countries on international duty will be afforded an additional week's break meaning they return for preliminary testing on Monday, July 4 instead.
This includes Rasmus Kristensen and Brenden Aaronson who have been involved with Denmark and the United States, respectively, throughout June.
Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde (Norway U21), Illan Meslier (France U21), Charlie Cresswell (England U21), Diego Llorente (Spain), Mateusz Klich (Poland), Kalvin Phillips (England), Raphinha (Brazil), Daniel James (Wales), Stuart Dallas and Luke Ayling (injured) and Liam Cooper (Scotland) will return for testing the following week, along with Kristensen and Aaronson.
These are the individuals reporting for duty next week in full.