Ten players currently on Leeds United’s books could be in their final season at Elland Road with their Whites contracts due for expiry next summer.
Leeds’ primary goal in 2023/24 is to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, ideally through the automatic promotion route as opposed to the play-offs. As a direct consequence of whichever division United are competing in next season, decisions will need to be taken over the summer break before 2024/25 begins to determine which players currently set to be out of contract have a future at Elland Road.
Failure to win promotion is likely to mean the club retain members of Daniel Farke’s squad who have taken on a more peripheral role this season, although conversely, reinstated Premier League membership could spell the end for some of Leeds’ longest-serving players in recent history.
Here is every Leeds player out of contract in the coming months.
1. Luke Ayling
Ayling has been with Leeds since 2016 and has made over 250 league appearances in the process. He extended his Elland Road stay by 12 months earlier this year and despite starting the campaign as first-choice right-back, has had to settle for a place on Daniel Farke's bench in recent weeks. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Liam Cooper
Skipper Liam Cooper is into his tenth season at Elland Road and is the club's longest-serving player within the current squad. Farke has been keen to stress his importance to the group this season, but his on-field impact on matchdays has diminished with Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon's form at centre-back. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Ian Poveda
Poveda's pre-season form led to the suggestion he may be in for a recall to the starting line-up this season but so far he has found himself behind several more prolific wide players in the pecking order. His deal expires in June 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Sam Byram
Byram signed a one-year deal to re-join his boyhood club over the summer. Good performances during the opening third of the season may convince the club to extend his stay a little longer. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Lewis Bate
Youngster Lewis Bate is coming up on three years at Leeds next summer, but has struggled to break into the first-team on a consistent basis, largely due to managerial upheaval throughout his time. The ex-Chelsea midfielder is yet to appear for the senior squad this season and could decide to explore his options as a free agent next summer. Photo: Clive Brunskill
6. Stuart Dallas
Dallas hasn't played since the horror injury which ruled him out back in the spring of 2022 but is on the road to recovery and slowly regaining fitness. He is expected to play a small part between now and the end of the season, but an extension would surely hinge on what version of Dallas returns after his lengthy lay-off. Photo: Stu Forster