Every Leeds United player on international duty as Elland Road given fitness boost by duo's absence

Leeds United have 14 players away on international duty this month although two first-team squad members who would ordinarily have joined up with their countries will be staying at Thorp Arch.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 4th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST

Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville will play no part in this month’s international fixtures for England’s Under-19s and Netherlands Under-21s, respectively.

The pair are not carrying injuries or suspended, but instead will remain in West Yorkshire with Daniel Farke and the remainder of Leeds’ non-internationals where they will be rested from competitive action.

Summerville’s off-season saw the winger compete at the Under-21 European Championships in June and July after a full season worth of football with United, while Gray featured at the Under-17 edition of the same competition.

The Dutchman returned to pre-season training later than many of his peers, granted additional leave due to his participation at the tournament and has only recently returned from a groin injury. The decision has been taken to prioritise a period of rest, rather than featuring in the Netherlands’ fixtures against Moldova and North Macedonia’s Under-21s.

Gray, meanwhile, has featured from the start in each of Leeds’ first seven games this season, missing only a handful of minutes. He is not expected to join up with England’s Under-19 group as the club remain wary over the 17-year-old’s workload at such a developmental stage in the young midfielder’s career.

Here are the players who will be representing their nations before Leeds’ visit to Millwall in just under two weeks.

Despite fears Gnonto would miss out on senior Italy calls if he were to remain at Leeds, the 19-year-old has been named in the first squad of the season, even with Roberto Mancini's departure as national team boss.

1. Italy: Willy Gnonto

Despite fears Gnonto would miss out on senior Italy calls if he were to remain at Leeds, the 19-year-old has been named in the first squad of the season, even with Roberto Mancini's departure as national team boss.

Rodon has been called up for Wales' fixtures against South Korea (friendly) and Latvia (European Championship qualifier) this month.

2. Wales: Joe Rodon

Rodon has been called up for Wales' fixtures against South Korea (friendly) and Latvia (European Championship qualifier) this month.

Ampadu joins Rodon in the Wales camp, closing in on his 50th senior cap. Dan James, meanwhile, misses out through injury.

3. Wales: Ethan Ampadu

Ampadu joins Rodon in the Wales camp, closing in on his 50th senior cap. Dan James, meanwhile, misses out through injury.

Gruev has only just signed for Leeds but is heading back to Europe already on international duty. They face Iran and Montenegro.

4. Bulgaria: Ilia Gruev

Gruev has only just signed for Leeds but is heading back to Europe already on international duty. They face Iran and Montenegro.

