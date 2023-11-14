Leeds United will be without as many as 18 senior and reserve team players during November’s international break as various members of the squad go away with their countries.

The final international break of 2023 sees Leeds players depart Thorp Arch en masse as they join up with their respective nations on national team duty.

Georginio Rutter’s recall to the France Under-21 setup has received great acclaim in West Yorkshire, although manager Daniel Farke is simply hoping for a clean bill of health upon the striker’s return next week. Georginio will work alongside Under-21 head coach and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at Les Bleuets’ Clairefontaine base just outside Paris following his stellar start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

On the other hand, youngster Willy Gnonto has dropped back down to Italy’s Under-21 setup after a series of call-ups to the senior squad under former national team boss Roberto Mancini. Italy – now under the stewardship of Luciano Spalletti – have deemed Gnonto surplus to requirements this time around, with the 20-year-old still to break back into Leeds’ starting line-up on a regular basis since sustaining an ankle injury against Hull City in September.

Here is every Leeds and Leeds U21 player away on international duty this week and next.

1 . Willy Gnonto - Italy U21 Gnonto drops into the U21 setup this month for fixtures against San Marino and Republic of Ireland in European Championships qualifying.

2 . Liam Cooper - Scotland Cooper's Scotland have already qualified for next summer's Euros. They travel to Georgia on the 16th November, before hosting Norway at Hampden Park in their final group game on November 19.

3 . Georginio Rutter - France U21 Rutter's first recall to the France U21 side for over a year will no doubt be a source of great pride for the young striker. They're up against Austria in Euros qualifying before a friendly against South Korea.

4 . Ethan Ampadu - Wales Leeds' Welsh trio have all been called up this month, including Ethan Ampadu. He'll play an important role as the nation try to qualify for next summer's tournament. They play Armenia and Turkey.

5 . Dan James - Wales Dan James has certainly hit form at the right time as far as Wales are concerned. They need two wins from their remaining European Championships qualifiers to guarantee their place at Germany 2024.