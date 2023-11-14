Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Every Leeds United player on international duty as 18-man absence list revealed and star drops down

Leeds United will be without as many as 18 senior and reserve team players during November’s international break as various members of the squad go away with their countries.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Nov 2023, 09:00 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 09:24 GMT

The final international break of 2023 sees Leeds players depart Thorp Arch en masse as they join up with their respective nations on national team duty.

Georginio Rutter’s recall to the France Under-21 setup has received great acclaim in West Yorkshire, although manager Daniel Farke is simply hoping for a clean bill of health upon the striker’s return next week. Georginio will work alongside Under-21 head coach and Arsenal legend Thierry Henry at Les Bleuets’ Clairefontaine base just outside Paris following his stellar start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

On the other hand, youngster Willy Gnonto has dropped back down to Italy’s Under-21 setup after a series of call-ups to the senior squad under former national team boss Roberto Mancini. Italy – now under the stewardship of Luciano Spalletti – have deemed Gnonto surplus to requirements this time around, with the 20-year-old still to break back into Leeds’ starting line-up on a regular basis since sustaining an ankle injury against Hull City in September.

Here is every Leeds and Leeds U21 player away on international duty this week and next.

Gnonto drops into the U21 setup this month for fixtures against San Marino and Republic of Ireland in European Championships qualifying.

1. Willy Gnonto - Italy U21

Gnonto drops into the U21 setup this month for fixtures against San Marino and Republic of Ireland in European Championships qualifying. Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS

Cooper's Scotland have already qualified for next summer's Euros. They travel to Georgia on the 16th November, before hosting Norway at Hampden Park in their final group game on November 19. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

2. Liam Cooper - Scotland

Cooper's Scotland have already qualified for next summer's Euros. They travel to Georgia on the 16th November, before hosting Norway at Hampden Park in their final group game on November 19. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images) Photo: Fran Santiago

Rutter's first recall to the France U21 side for over a year will no doubt be a source of great pride for the young striker. They're up against Austria in Euros qualifying before a friendly against South Korea.

3. Georginio Rutter - France U21

Rutter's first recall to the France U21 side for over a year will no doubt be a source of great pride for the young striker. They're up against Austria in Euros qualifying before a friendly against South Korea. Photo: Karina Hessland

Leeds' Welsh trio have all been called up this month, including Ethan Ampadu. He'll play an important role as the nation try to qualify for next summer's tournament. They play Armenia and Turkey.

4. Ethan Ampadu - Wales

Leeds' Welsh trio have all been called up this month, including Ethan Ampadu. He'll play an important role as the nation try to qualify for next summer's tournament. They play Armenia and Turkey. Photo: Tim Goode

Dan James has certainly hit form at the right time as far as Wales are concerned. They need two wins from their remaining European Championships qualifiers to guarantee their place at Germany 2024.

5. Dan James - Wales

Dan James has certainly hit form at the right time as far as Wales are concerned. They need two wins from their remaining European Championships qualifiers to guarantee their place at Germany 2024. Photo: Martin Rickett

Rodon is fast-becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road and will win a 40th cap for his country this month, should he feature against Armenia or Turkey.

6. Joe Rodon - Wales

Rodon is fast-becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road and will win a 40th cap for his country this month, should he feature against Armenia or Turkey. Photo: Nick Potts

