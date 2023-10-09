Every Leeds United player on international duty as 17 call-ups leave coach's squad depleted

As many as 17 Leeds United players across various age groups have been named in their respective full and youth international squads during this month’s break from domestic action.

Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will be without the bulk of his already thin group during the two-week hiatus from club football as no fewer than seven of his regulars this season depart on international duty.

At first-team level, Leeds’ welsh trio of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James have all been named in Rob Page’s squad for the first time while representing the Whites. James missed last month’s camp due to injury but has returned to the scene as one of the Championship’s leading creators since coming back from his previous knock.

A handful of other senior members of Leeds’ squad have also been named in their countries’ squads for crunch qualifying matches over the coming days. The YEP has collated all 17.

Dan James - Wales Wales face Gibraltar in a friendly before a European Championships qualifier at home to Croatia this month. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Ethan Ampadu - Wales Ethan Ampadu is closing in on his 50th cap for Wales. (Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Joe Rodon - Wales Rodon is a stalwart of the current Welsh setup. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Ilia Gruev - Bulgaria Gruev has been called up by Bulgaria once again, despite not featuring plenty since joining Leeds (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)