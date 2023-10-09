Every Leeds United player on international duty as 17 call-ups leave coach's squad depleted
The second international break of the 2023/24 season has seen 17 Leeds players called up by their countries, including several youth international nominations.
Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will be without the bulk of his already thin group during the two-week hiatus from club football as no fewer than seven of his regulars this season depart on international duty.
At first-team level, Leeds’ welsh trio of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James have all been named in Rob Page’s squad for the first time while representing the Whites. James missed last month’s camp due to injury but has returned to the scene as one of the Championship’s leading creators since coming back from his previous knock.
A handful of other senior members of Leeds’ squad have also been named in their countries’ squads for crunch qualifying matches over the coming days. The YEP has collated all 17.