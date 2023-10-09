Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Dan James celebrates scoring Leeds'opening goal. Leeds United v Bristol City. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson 7 October 2023.Dan James celebrates scoring Leeds'opening goal. Leeds United v Bristol City. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson 7 October 2023.
Dan James celebrates scoring Leeds'opening goal. Leeds United v Bristol City. SkyBet Championship. Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson 7 October 2023.

Every Leeds United player on international duty as 17 call-ups leave coach's squad depleted

As many as 17 Leeds United players across various age groups have been named in their respective full and youth international squads during this month’s break from domestic action.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:14 BST

The second international break of the 2023/24 season has seen 17 Leeds players called up by their countries, including several youth international nominations.

Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala will be without the bulk of his already thin group during the two-week hiatus from club football as no fewer than seven of his regulars this season depart on international duty.

At first-team level, Leeds’ welsh trio of Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Daniel James have all been named in Rob Page’s squad for the first time while representing the Whites. James missed last month’s camp due to injury but has returned to the scene as one of the Championship’s leading creators since coming back from his previous knock.

A handful of other senior members of Leeds’ squad have also been named in their countries’ squads for crunch qualifying matches over the coming days. The YEP has collated all 17.

Wales face Gibraltar in a friendly before a European Championships qualifier at home to Croatia this month. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

1. Dan James - Wales

Wales face Gibraltar in a friendly before a European Championships qualifier at home to Croatia this month. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) Photo: Michael Steele

Ethan Ampadu is closing in on his 50th cap for Wales. (Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

2. Ethan Ampadu - Wales

Ethan Ampadu is closing in on his 50th cap for Wales. (Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire) Photo: Zac Goodwin

Rodon is a stalwart of the current Welsh setup. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

3. Joe Rodon - Wales

Rodon is a stalwart of the current Welsh setup. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire) Photo: Tim Goode

Gruev has been called up by Bulgaria once again, despite not featuring plenty since joining Leeds (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Ilia Gruev - Bulgaria

Gruev has been called up by Bulgaria once again, despite not featuring plenty since joining Leeds (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images) Photo: ATTILA KISBENEDEK

