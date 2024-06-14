Every Leeds United player in European Championships history as Liam Cooper seeks to set record at Euro 2024

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 14th Jun 2024, 12:15 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 12:29 BST

Leeds United has a rich history of players competing at the highest level and this summer will see two of its representatives gunning for glory at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen have been selected by Scotland and Denmark, respectively, for their Euro 2024 campaigns, which gets underway this evening Friday, June 14 as the Tartan Army face off against the hosts.

Going back to the first ever edition of the major international tournament in 1960, the YEP has collated every single Leeds player to represent their nation at the prestigious competition right up until present day.

Leeds icon Hunter was a part of Sir Alf Ramsey's squad for the 1968 European Championships in Italy where England finished third.

1. Norman Hunter - England - 1968

Leeds icon Hunter was a part of Sir Alf Ramsey's squad for the 1968 European Championships in Italy where England finished third.

Big Jack was also a member of England's Euro 1968 group.

2. Jack Charlton - England - 1968

Big Jack was also a member of England's Euro 1968 group.

Trevor Cherry made the cut for England's 1980 European Championships campaign also hosted in Italy. This time the Three Lions failed to make it out of the group stage.

3. 1980: Trevor Cherry of England in action during a match at Wembley Stadium in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

Trevor Cherry made the cut for England's 1980 European Championships campaign also hosted in Italy. This time the Three Lions failed to make it out of the group stage.

Leeds man Sheridan was the sole Whites representative at Euro '88 where the Irish beat England in their opener but neither team progressed to the knockout stage.

4. John Sheridan - Republic of Ireland - 1988

Leeds man Sheridan was the sole Whites representative at Euro '88 where the Irish beat England in their opener but neither team progressed to the knockout stage.

Cantona represented the French national team in Sweden at Euro 1992, a tournament which featured four Leeds players.

5. Eric Cantona - France - 1992

Cantona represented the French national team in Sweden at Euro 1992, a tournament which featured four Leeds players.

Leeds' tough-tackling title-winning midfielder was a member of Graham Taylor's England squad for the Euros that same year.

6. David Batty - England - 1992

Leeds' tough-tackling title-winning midfielder was a member of Graham Taylor's England squad for the Euros that same year.

