Liam Cooper and Rasmus Kristensen have been selected by Scotland and Denmark, respectively, for their Euro 2024 campaigns, which gets underway this evening Friday, June 14 as the Tartan Army face off against the hosts.
Going back to the first ever edition of the major international tournament in 1960, the YEP has collated every single Leeds player to represent their nation at the prestigious competition right up until present day.
1. Norman Hunter - England - 1968
Leeds icon Hunter was a part of Sir Alf Ramsey's squad for the 1968 European Championships in Italy where England finished third. | Getty Images
2. Jack Charlton - England - 1968
Big Jack was also a member of England's Euro 1968 group. | Getty Images
3. 1980: Trevor Cherry of England in action during a match at Wembley Stadium in London. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Trevor Cherry made the cut for England's 1980 European Championships campaign also hosted in Italy. This time the Three Lions failed to make it out of the group stage. | Getty Images
4. John Sheridan - Republic of Ireland - 1988
Leeds man Sheridan was the sole Whites representative at Euro '88 where the Irish beat England in their opener but neither team progressed to the knockout stage. | Getty Images
5. Eric Cantona - France - 1992
Cantona represented the French national team in Sweden at Euro 1992, a tournament which featured four Leeds players. | Hulton Archive
6. David Batty - England - 1992
Leeds' tough-tackling title-winning midfielder was a member of Graham Taylor's England squad for the Euros that same year. | Getty Images
