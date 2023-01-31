Every Leeds United deal in January transfer window gallery after fresh exit and total spend

The January transfer window has been a quieter affair for Leeds United over recent years – but not this time around.
Here, in chronological order, we run through all of the completed deals involving either Whites ins or outs since the new year window opened on Monday, January 1 with YEP analysis on each move. There is still time for further business ahead of the closure of the window at 11pm tonight. Thereafter, the transfer window is closed until the summer. Leeds will return to action on Sunday afternoon with the Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.
1. IN: Max Wober (RB Salzburg)
As was the case in the summer transfer window, Leeds acted very swiftly to get the ball rolling by signing Austrian international defender Max Wober for around £10m on January 3. That is already looking like a snip after his impressive early displays, particularly at centre-back.
Photo: LUFC
2. OUT: Mateusz Klich (DC United)
An emotional departure and tears at Elland Road as fans' favourite and promotion winning hero Mateusz Klich ended five and a half years at Leeds en route to joining DC United under boss Wayne Rooney in the MLS. Leeds cancelled Klich's contract to allow him to make the move and the Pole was hugely useful to United's squad but the midfielder understandably wanted regular game time and wasn't getting that with the Whites. A move that, reluctantly, made perfect sense.
Photo: Michael Regan
3. OUT: Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United, loan)
Another move that made perfect sense as 22-year-old Northern Ireland international midfielder Alfie McCalmont joined League Two side Carlisle on loan until the end of the season. McCalmont had been impressing Marsch but wasn't getting much of a look in so another loan move looked the perfect solution.
Photo: Clive Brunskill
4. OUT: Leo Hjelde (Rotherham United, loan)
Another loan exit but one that caused rather more debate given the huge promise shown by Hjelde mixed in with United's recent defensive issues, not to mention the fact that Hjelde can play left back or centre back. The 19-year-old excelled on his debut for the Millers and is clearly a player with a huge future.
Photo: Gareth Copley