Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa

Every Leeds United Christmas Day Championship position since 2010 - and where they finished the season

Leeds United enter Christmas Day top of the Championship table - but where have the Whites been in previous seasons?

We take a look back at every league position and where United finished the season since their return to the Championship in 2010.

Christmas Day: 2nd W11 D5 L6 Pts 38. Finished: 7th W19 D15 L12 Pts 72.

1. 2010/11

Christmas Day: 6th W10 D5 L7 Pts 35. Finished: 14th W17 D10 L19 Pts 61.

2. 2011/12

Christmas Day: 8th W10 D5 L8 Pts 35. Finished: 13th W17 D10 L19 Pts 61.

3. 2012/13

Christmas Day: 5th W10 D5 L8 Pts 34. Finished: 15th W16 D9 L21 Pts 57.

4. 2013/14

