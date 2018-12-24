Every Leeds United Christmas Day Championship position since 2010 - and where they finished the season
Leeds United enter Christmas Day top of the Championship table - but where have the Whites been in previous seasons?
We take a look back at every league position and where United finished the season since their return to the Championship in 2010.
1. 2010/11
Christmas Day: 2nd W11 D5 L6 Pts 38. Finished: 7th W19 D15 L12 Pts 72.
jpimedia
2. 2011/12
Christmas Day: 6th W10 D5 L7 Pts 35. Finished: 14th W17 D10 L19 Pts 61.
jpimedia
3. 2012/13
Christmas Day: 8th W10 D5 L8 Pts 35. Finished: 13th W17 D10 L19 Pts 61.
jpimedia
4. 2013/14
Christmas Day: 5th W10 D5 L8 Pts 34. Finished: 15th W16 D9 L21 Pts 57.
jpimedia
