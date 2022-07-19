Rasmus Kristensen got to know Aaronson well during their time at RB Salzburg, before both made a summer move to be reunited with their former boss Jesse Marsch at Elland Road.

A 2019 switch from Ajax to Salzburg meant Kristensen had already established himself in the Austrian Bundesliga when Aaronson, four years his junior, arrived from MLS outfit Philadelphia Union to be part of Marsch’s title-winning side.

Kristensen was only half-joking when he said he consulted with the American international to get permission to join the Whites when the deal was put on the table by Victor Orta. The pair were close in Austria and remain so in Australia, where Leeds are currently on tour and preparing for the upcoming Premier League season.

Leeds fans have now had their first glimpses of both Kristensen and Aaronson in matches against Brisbane Roar and Aston Villa, the former impressing with his aerial presence and willingness to get forward while the latter is already proving to be a scrappy player who gets in amongst the opposition to disrupt possession. Aaronson has also given glimpses of what he does on the ball himself and Kristensen says that is a part of his game that will benefit Leeds in a big way.

“He's got these small touches, he's able to play in tight spaces, he's got an incredible touch, incredible technique, a really good feeling about what's going on around him and he's able to make the final pass or the last action to score a goal,” said the defender.

"He'll definitely bring some offensive creativity.”

Aaronson has the look of an attacking midfielder who will not only draw contact from defenders but initiate it himself. As Kristensen points out, the 21-year-old’s aggressive streak is somewhat at odds with his size but it did not seem to matter in a fractious game against Villa.

NEW BOYS - Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen both made the move from RB Salzburg to be reunited with Jesse Marsch at Leeds United this summer. Pic: Getty

There were fouls all over the pitch throughout the encounter as rusty pre-season timing showed itself for both sides. Eventually that turned up the heat in the friendly and left referee Adam Kersey struggling to control proceedings, Patrick Bamford dishing out and receiving some rough treatment before Archie Gray was booked for his tackle on Emiliano Buendia and then stretchered off after John McGinn’s yellow-card challenge.

The Premier League is renowned for its physicality and the Villa friendly game both Kristensen and Aaronson a taste of what to expect many weeks next season, but it will not daunt the American according to his team-mate.

“Brenden is not the biggest guy but he's one of the toughest I know,” he said.