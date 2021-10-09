League leaders Leeds United have a chance to go three points clear this Sunday as the Whites compete in the only Division One North fixture of the weekend.

Dan O’Hearne’s side took the top spot last week after five goals against FC United of Manchester took the Whites’ league tally to 17 goals from eight games.

The Whites will host 8th place Durham Cestria who are looking to pick themselves up after a heavy defeat last weekend when they conceded four away at Newcastle United.

With goals as well as points proving decisive in the contest for a single promotion spot, the importance of boosting Leeds’ goal tally is not lost on Laura Bartup, the side’s top scorer.

“We need to keep putting our chances away, performing well as a team and just sticking together,” Bartup said ahead of Sunday’s Division One North clash.

“Hopefully we get a few goals because, who knows, it could end up that the winners of the league are the ones that have got a better goal difference.”

Bartup scores against Durham Cestria. Pic: Steve Riding.

An early goal from Bartup was the difference in the teams’ last meeting, when Leeds beat Durham 1-0 in September 2020.

“We can’t be too confident,” Bartup said. “Where they are in the table is irrelevant.”

“We know that every game is going to be a tough test for us.”

Leeds United Women take on Durham Cestria at the Global Stadium, Tadcaster, on Sunday. Kick-off is at 2pm and tickets are £5, while Under-16s go free.

Paige Williams against Chester le Street Town. Pic: Steve Riding.

