Take a look below as we rank every Championship team in order of times they've been officially selected for Sky Sports coverage this season (not including red button coverage).

1. Preston North End Sky Sports selections: 1 jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Hull City Sky Sports selections: 1 jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Rotherham United Sky Sports selections: 2 jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Ipswich Town Sky Sports selections: 2 jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more