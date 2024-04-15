Every Championship Player of the Year winner since 2006 as Leeds United man joins exclusive list

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville was crowned Championship Player of the Year at the EFL Awards on Sunday night.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:00 BST

The Dutchman was contributed to 25 league goals this season, scoring 18 and assisting a further nine as Leeds set their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League.

In doing so, he joins an exclusive list of winners since the award’s inception in 2006, rubbing shoulders with full internationals, Premier League stalwarts and players who’ve gone on to command tens of millions of pounds in transfer fees.

1. 2006 - Phil Jagielka

The Sheffield United defender helped the Blades to promotion in 2005/06 and went on to enjoy a lengthy career at the top level whilst also representing England.

2. 2007 - Jason Koumas

Whilst representing the Baggies in 2006/07, Koumas fired the team to fourth in the table with nine goals and eventually moved on to Premier League Wigan Athletic.

3. 2008 - Kevin Phillips

The veteran striker scored 22 league goals en route to winning the Championship with West Brom in 2007/08.

4. 2009 - Sylvan Ebanks-Blake

The Wolves striker scored 25 times as the Midlands club were promoted in 2008/09.

5. 2010 - Kevin Nolan

The Merseyside-born midfielder skippered Newcastle United to 102 points and an immediate Premier League return in 2009/10.

6. 2011 - Adel Taarabt

The mercurial Taarabt produced one of the most iconic seasons in Championship history as QPR were promoted in 2010/11.

