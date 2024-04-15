The Dutchman was contributed to 25 league goals this season, scoring 18 and assisting a further nine as Leeds set their sights on an immediate return to the Premier League.
In doing so, he joins an exclusive list of winners since the award’s inception in 2006, rubbing shoulders with full internationals, Premier League stalwarts and players who’ve gone on to command tens of millions of pounds in transfer fees.
1. 2006 - Phil Jagielka
The Sheffield United defender helped the Blades to promotion in 2005/06 and went on to enjoy a lengthy career at the top level whilst also representing England.
2. 2007 - Jason Koumas
Whilst representing the Baggies in 2006/07, Koumas fired the team to fourth in the table with nine goals and eventually moved on to Premier League Wigan Athletic.
3. 2008 - Kevin Phillips
The veteran striker scored 22 league goals en route to winning the Championship with West Brom in 2007/08.
4. 2009 - Sylvan Ebanks-Blake
The Wolves striker scored 25 times as the Midlands club were promoted in 2008/09.
5. 2010 - Kevin Nolan
The Merseyside-born midfielder skippered Newcastle United to 102 points and an immediate Premier League return in 2009/10.
6. 2011 - Adel Taarabt
The mercurial Taarabt produced one of the most iconic seasons in Championship history as QPR were promoted in 2010/11.
