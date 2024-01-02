Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Every Championship player at AFCoN and Asian Cup as Leeds United rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town suffer squad blow

Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be without a number of players during January as the Africa Cup of Nations and AFC Asian Cup get underway.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 16:38 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 16:49 GMT

None of Daniel Farke’s Leeds players will depart for either of the two international tournaments, due to be hosted in Ivory Coast and Qatar. Both competitions are due to finish between the 10th and 11th February, meaning teams with players selected to participate by their countries will be unable to call on them for five weeks.

There are five rounds of Championship fixtures most players are likely to miss, depending on how far their respective nations progress. Should their countries reach the final of either competition, there is a high likelihood those individuals will be absent for six rounds of fixtures as the Championship returns to midweek action from February 13th this year, just days after the Asian Cup and AFCoN finales.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of each Championship player away on international duty this month - and possibly next.

The Hull City man will join up with hosts Ivory Coast for this year's tournament.

1. Jean Michael Seri - Ivory Coast & Hull City

The Hull City man will join up with hosts Ivory Coast for this year's tournament. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Ajayi kept a clean sheet in West Brom's recent win over Leeds, but will now not be available to Carlos Corberan for several weeks.

2. Semi Ajayi - Nigeria & West Bromwich Albion

Ajayi kept a clean sheet in West Brom's recent win over Leeds, but will now not be available to Carlos Corberan for several weeks. Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Ajayi's international teammate is none other than Leicester stalwart Ndidi.

3. Wilfred Ndidi - Nigeria & Leicester City

Ajayi's international teammate is none other than Leicester stalwart Ndidi. Photo: David Rogers

Photo Sales
Iheanacho has five Championship goals this season.

4. Kelechi Iheanacho - Nigeria & Leicester City

Iheanacho has five Championship goals this season. Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
The Terriers' man is a peripheral figure at the John Smith's Stadium.

5. Charles Ondo - Equatorial Guinea & Huddersfield Town

The Terriers' man is a peripheral figure at the John Smith's Stadium. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Another player selected in Nigeria's final squad: Southampton's Joe Aribo. His teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana will miss the tournament through injury, meaning he too will be unavailable for selection by Russell Martin.

6. Joe Aribo - Nigeria & Southampton

Another player selected in Nigeria's final squad: Southampton's Joe Aribo. His teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana will miss the tournament through injury, meaning he too will be unavailable for selection by Russell Martin. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Leicester CityIpswich TownQatarDaniel Farke