Leeds United’s Championship promotion rivals Leicester City and Ipswich Town will be without a number of players during January as the Africa Cup of Nations and AFC Asian Cup get underway.

None of Daniel Farke’s Leeds players will depart for either of the two international tournaments, due to be hosted in Ivory Coast and Qatar. Both competitions are due to finish between the 10th and 11th February, meaning teams with players selected to participate by their countries will be unable to call on them for five weeks.

There are five rounds of Championship fixtures most players are likely to miss, depending on how far their respective nations progress. Should their countries reach the final of either competition, there is a high likelihood those individuals will be absent for six rounds of fixtures as the Championship returns to midweek action from February 13th this year, just days after the Asian Cup and AFCoN finales.

Here is a comprehensive breakdown of each Championship player away on international duty this month - and possibly next.

