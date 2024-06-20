The summer transfer window is open and a number of Championship clubs have already dipped into the market. Leeds have resisted the urge to make early moves up to this point, with the club looking set to overload one or two, with Marc Roca and Jack Harrison nearing exits, before they add to Daniel Farke’s squad.

A host of teams haven’t been quite as patient, though, with some pushing to get their business done early before the start of pre-season. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at every deal that has been completed over the first week of the window.