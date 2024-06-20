The summer transfer window is open and a number of Championship clubs have already dipped into the market. Leeds have resisted the urge to make early moves up to this point, with the club looking set to overload one or two, with Marc Roca and Jack Harrison nearing exits, before they add to Daniel Farke’s squad.
A host of teams haven’t been quite as patient, though, with some pushing to get their business done early before the start of pre-season. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at every deal that has been completed over the first week of the window.
1. Blackburn Rovers
In: None. Out: Sam Barnes, Lenni Cirino, Jay Haddow, Ethan Walker (all released). | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
In: None. Out: Ephraim Yeboah - (Doncaster, loan), Andy King, Marlee Francois, Duncan Idehen, Matty James, Dylan Kadji, Andreas (all released). | Getty Images
3. Burnley
In: Maxime Esteve (Montpellier, undisclosed), Mike Tresor (Genk, undisclosed). Out: Rohan Vaughan (QPR, free), Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Marcel Lewis, Mikey O'Neill (all released). | Getty Images
4. Cardiff City
In: None. Out: Oliver Denham, Rohan Luthra, Sheyi Ojo, Romaine Sawyers, Jai Semenyo, Chanka Zimba (all released | AFP via Getty Images
5. Coventry City
In: Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Macarthur, undisclosed), Luis Binks (Bologna, undisclosed). Out: Marco Rus (Ayr, undisclosed), Liam Kelly (Rotherham, free), Dermi Lusala, Simon Moore (both released) | Getty Images
6. Derby County
In: Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton, free) Out: Conor Hourihane (Barnsley, free), Bradley Johnson (retired), Dwight Gayle, Scott Loach, Kwaku Oduroh, Carlos Richards, Korey Smith, Martyn Waghorn, Joe Wildsmith (all released) | Wolves via Getty Images