Every Championship deal done as Leeds United make moves and rivals see key men leave

Leeds United completed their first signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday as they announced the return of Joe Rodon. The Wales international spent last season with Leeds on loan but he has returned on a permanent deal to bolster Daniel Farke’s backline.
Unfortunately, Leeds have lost Archie Gray with the youngster going in the opposite direction and signing for Spurs for a fee of around £40m. It remains to be seen how busy Leeds will be moving forward but some of their rivals have already made quite the splash in the transfer market this summer. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at every deal that has been completed over the first week of the window.
1. Blackburn Rovers
In: Aodhan Doherty (Linfield, £100,000). Out: Leopold Wahlstedt (AGF, undisclosed), Sam Barnes (Barrow, free), Lenni Cirino (released), Jay Haddow (Kitchee, free), Ethan Walker (Ayr, free). | Getty Images
2. Bristol City
In: Fally Mayulu (Rapid Wien, undisclosed). Out: Ephraim Yeboah (Doncaster, loan), Seb Palmer-Houlden (Dundee, loan), Jamie Knight-Lebel (Crewe, loan), Andy King (retired), Marlee Francois, Duncan Idehen, Matty James, Dylan Kadji, Andreas Weimann (all released). | Getty Images
3. Burnley
In: Maxime Esteve (Montpellier, undisclosed), Mike Tresor (Genk, undisclosed), Kamarni Ryan (Arsenal, free), Shurandy Sambo (PSV Eindhoven, free). Out: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Birmingham, undisclosed), Rohan Vaughan (QPR, free), Charlie Taylor (Southampton, free), Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Marcel Lewis, Mikey O'Neill (all released). | Getty Images
4. Cardiff City
In: None. Out: Oliver Denham, Rohan Luthra, Sheyi Ojo, Romaine Sawyers, Jai Semenyo, Chanka Zimba (all released) | AFP via Getty Images
5. Coventry City
In: Raphael Borges Rodrigues (Macarthur, undisclosed), Luis Binks (Bologna, undisclosed), Jack Rudoni (Huddersfield Town, undisclosed), Greg Sandiford (Cambridge, free), Kai Yearn (Cambridge, free). Out: Marco Rus (Ayr, undisclosed), Liam Kelly (Rotherham, free), Simon Moore (Sunderland, free) Dermi Lusala (released), Matt Godden (Charlton, undisclosed), Callum O'Hare (released). | Getty Images
6. Derby County
In: Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton, free), Ben Osborn (Sheffield United, free), Kayden Jackson (Ipswich, free), Jerry Yates (Swansea, loan). Out: Conor Hourihane (Barnsley, free), Bradley Johnson (retired), Scott Loach (retired), Dwight Gayle, Scott Loach, Kwaku Oduroh, Carlos Richards, Korey Smith, Martyn Waghorn, Joe Wildsmith (all released) Louie Sibley (Oxford, free). | Wolves via Getty Images