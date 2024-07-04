Every Championship deal done as Leeds United make moves and rivals see key men leave

Leeds United completed their first signing of the summer transfer window on Tuesday as they announced the return of Joe Rodon. The Wales international spent last season with Leeds on loan but he has returned on a permanent deal to bolster Daniel Farke ’s backline.

Unfortunately, Leeds have lost Archie Gray with the youngster going in the opposite direction and signing for Spurs for a fee of around £40m. It remains to be seen how busy Leeds will be moving forward but some of their rivals have already made quite the splash in the transfer market this summer. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look at every deal that has been completed over the first week of the window.