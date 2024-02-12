Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Every Championship club's January business graded: How Leeds United and rivals have performed in winter window - gallery

We grade the business done by Leeds United and each of their Championship rivals as business continues up to the deadline.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 12th Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

Leeds United have had a quiet winter transfer window, heading into deadline day still looking for a centre-back. But how have their rivals got on in what has been a quiet window across the country?

The Whites will be hoping to land an automatic promotion spot between now and the end of the season, but they face a tough battle with Ipswich Town and Southampton, who have both added to their squads this month. As deadline day unfolds, we have graded the January transfer business of each Championship club, and we will update the list at various points throughout the day as deals continue to get done. Take a look below.

Andre Dozzell was a decent signing on loan from QPR, but Blues have been quiet despite their struggles this season.

1. Birmingham City - E

Andre Dozzell was a decent signing on loan from QPR, but Blues have been quiet despite their struggles this season.

Photo Sales
Arnór Sigurdsson is an interesting signing, while Blackburn have managed to thicken up their squad with free and loan signings for the most part.

2. Blackburn Rovers - D

Arnór Sigurdsson is an interesting signing, while Blackburn have managed to thicken up their squad with free and loan signings for the most part.

Photo Sales
Loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman is the headline signing, arriving permanently, while Scott Twine has joined on loan from Burnley.

3. Bristol City - C

Loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman is the headline signing, arriving permanently, while Scott Twine has joined on loan from Burnley.

Photo Sales
Famara Diédhiou has returned to the Championship with Cardiff, while the Bluebirds have also signed Nat Phillips. They need more and they are likely to make deadline day deals.

4. Cardiff City - D

Famara Diédhiou has returned to the Championship with Cardiff, while the Bluebirds have also signed Nat Phillips. They need more and they are likely to make deadline day deals.

Photo Sales
Victor Torp is Coventry's only signing.

5. Coventry City - D

Victor Torp is Coventry's only signing.

Photo Sales
Rhys Healey is a strong signing from Watford, and the Terriers have also added in other positions to give themselves a good chance of survival.

6. Huddersfield Town - A

Rhys Healey is a strong signing from Watford, and the Terriers have also added in other positions to give themselves a good chance of survival.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Ipswich TownSouthampton