Leeds United have had a quiet winter transfer window, heading into deadline day still looking for a centre-back. But how have their rivals got on in what has been a quiet window across the country?

The Whites will be hoping to land an automatic promotion spot between now and the end of the season, but they face a tough battle with Ipswich Town and Southampton, who have both added to their squads this month. As deadline day unfolds, we have graded the January transfer business of each Championship club, and we will update the list at various points throughout the day as deals continue to get done. Take a look below.