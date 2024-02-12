Leeds United have had a quiet winter transfer window, heading into deadline day still looking for a centre-back. But how have their rivals got on in what has been a quiet window across the country?
The Whites will be hoping to land an automatic promotion spot between now and the end of the season, but they face a tough battle with Ipswich Town and Southampton, who have both added to their squads this month. As deadline day unfolds, we have graded the January transfer business of each Championship club, and we will update the list at various points throughout the day as deals continue to get done. Take a look below.
1. Birmingham City - E
Andre Dozzell was a decent signing on loan from QPR, but Blues have been quiet despite their struggles this season.
2. Blackburn Rovers - D
Arnór Sigurdsson is an interesting signing, while Blackburn have managed to thicken up their squad with free and loan signings for the most part.
3. Bristol City - C
Loan man Taylor Gardner-Hickman is the headline signing, arriving permanently, while Scott Twine has joined on loan from Burnley.
4. Cardiff City - D
Famara Diédhiou has returned to the Championship with Cardiff, while the Bluebirds have also signed Nat Phillips. They need more and they are likely to make deadline day deals.
5. Coventry City - D
Victor Torp is Coventry's only signing.
6. Huddersfield Town - A
Rhys Healey is a strong signing from Watford, and the Terriers have also added in other positions to give themselves a good chance of survival.