Sean Dyche admits Leeds United target Ben Godfrey has cut a frustrated figure at Everton of late. The defender has been heavily linked with a move away from Goodison Park this month with Leeds one of several clubs in the race to sign him.

Sheffield United, Fulham, Genoa and AC Milan have also been linked to the defender recently, but a report from The Athletic on Thursday suggested the Whites had asked about the possibility of signing him. It was also claimed the two clubs are still some way off reaching an agreement for Godfrey, though, as the transfer window enters its final week.

Godfrey has struggled to force his way into the picture under Dyche this season, appearing in just two Premier League games this season. As such, the Yorkshireman, who earned two caps for England when he was playing regularly for the Toffees back in 2021, will be looking to find more minutes over the second half of the season, wherever he finds himself.

Dyche understands the 26-year-old's frustrations, but ahead of this weekend's FA Cup tie with Luton Town, the Everton boss has taken the opportunity to hail his attitude.

“Ben is going along well," the Toffees boss said when asked about Godfrey. "His attitude is outstanding here, he’s well thought of in the group. He hasn’t had as much game-time, he’s frustrated by that, obviously. I must make it clear, not frustrated with me and the situation, he’s frustrated to not play. But he is a fantastic pro and continues pushing himself and the group and that’s what kind of guy he is."