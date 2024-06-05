Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Harrison has spent the last season on loan from Leeds United at Everton

Everton look set to make re-signing Jack Harrison for next season one of their main summer priorities. That's according to the Liverpool Echo, who suggest the Toffees are keen to explore the possibility of securing the winger on loan from Leeds United for another campaign.

After seeing this season's loan on Merseyside come to end, Harrison, who has four more years left to run on his deal with Leeds, is currently expected to report to Thorp Arch in a few weeks' time for the start of pre-season training under Daniel Farke. However, what future he has at Elland Road remains to be seen.

The manager has already hinted at a desire to move on from those who opted to leave on loan following the club's relegation from the Premier League and with Harrison reportedly keen to leave once more, another switch looks likely. Leeds would prefer a permanent deal, of course, in their bid to make financial ends meet in the Championship.

However, the report suggests that a clause within Harrison's contract would allow him to pursue another loan move to Goodison Park this summer. Harrison was a valued member of Sean Dyche's first-team this season, making 35 appearances and scoring four goals, and with Everton short of wide options, they see him as a potentially important deal to be done.

What complicates matters, though, is Everton's reported interest in both Kalvin Phillips and Eddie Nketiah. It is claimed that Everton are pursuing loan deals for both men, with their financial situation leaving them reluctant to spend the money required to sign the pair on permanent deals.

Premier League outfits can only take two players on loan from other English sides, though, and that could leave the club needing to consider their options when it comes to the re-signing of Harrison, who probably wouldn't cost quite as much as the above pair to purchase.

Whatever happens, at this point it seems unlikely that Harrison will be playing Championship football next season. The winger has been with Leeds since joining from Man City on an initial loan in July 2018. He spent three successive seasons on loan from the Citizens, helping Leeds win promotion to the Premier League and stay there, before making his switch to Elland Road permanent in 2021 for a fee of £11 million.