Ben Godfrey admits the last few months at Everton have been tough after struggling for game time opportunities. The defender made just his third Premier League appearance of the season on Tuesday night as the Toffees claimed a 0-0 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Godfrey started the game, showcasing his versatility by playing right-back, and he played a key role as Sean Dyche's side kept a second straight clean sheet in the league. However, it's his lack of game time that has seen him linked with a move away from Goodison Park this season.

The defender is said to be a leading target for Leeds United, with reports suggesting the club have already seen one loan bid rejected, and with the January transfer deadline rapidly approaching, the club may find themselves tempted to make another approach.

Godfrey has also been linked with Sheffield United, AC Milan, Genoa and a fresh report from Tutto Mercato Web suggests Atletico Madrid could enter the race before the window shuts. Godfrey, then, faces an uncertain period as he waits to find out where he will be playing his football over the second half of the season.

Amid all the speculation, though, he has opened up on how challenging he has found this season to be.

“It’s my job to compete on the weekend so it 's always tough when you don’t get the opportunity to be involved in Premier League games,” Godfrey told Everton TV after Tuesday's draw.

“But that’s football sometimes. It’s important for me that I just keep working hard whether I am playing or not, and keep driving the boys on. At the end of the day, I am part of the team and not everyone can play - I know that.