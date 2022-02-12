Summerville played for United's under-23s against Liverpool on Monday before sitting out Wednesday night's Premier League clash at Aston Villa and is now amongst the substitutes at Goodison Park.

Adam Forshaw also stays on the bench having returned from a minor hamstring injury when replacing Mateusz Klich as a late substitute in Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Villa.

Klich and Robin Koch again form the centre midfield axis behind a front four of Raphinha, Jack Harrison, Rodrigo and Dan James who netted a brace at Villa Park.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were hopes that left back Junior Firpo would be back available this weekend following his recent hamstring injury but Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa revealed at his Friday morning pre-match press conference that the left back would instead return next week.

That means Leeds still have four key first team players out, Firpo along with Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper and Patrick Bamford.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard has made four changes to his Everton side as Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Donny van de Beek, Jonjoe Kenny and Alex Iwobi all start.

Injured duo Yerry Mina and Demarai Gray plus Andre Gomes and Andros Townsend drop out of the side, the latter duo on the bench.

THE YOUNG GUNS: Nohan Kenneh, Leo Hjelde, Joe Gelhardt and Lewis Bate at Goodison Park. Picture by Bruce Rollinson,

Everton: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny, Allan, Van de Beek, Iwobi, Gordon, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin. Subs: Begovic, Patterson, Townsend, Tosun, Gomes, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi, Dele.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Dallas; Koch, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Kenneh, Shackleton, Forshaw, Bate, Summerville, Roberts, Gelhardt.

Referee: Graham Scott.