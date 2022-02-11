Everton v Leeds United - Marcelo Bielsa press conference every word, Kalvin Phillips latest
Marcelo Bielsa spoke to the media this morning ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park.
The two teams are side by side in the Premier League table, Leeds 15th after Wednesday night's 3-3 draw at Aston Villa, four points and one place above the Toffees who were beaten 3-1 at Newcastle United on Tuesday night.
The Merseyside outfit have a game in hand on Leeds but Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side have lost their last four league games.
Lampard will now face Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa for the sixth time in his short managerial career.
Bielsa spoke to the press at 9am and here is every word said by the Whites head coach.
Has Dan James improved since joining Leeds and if so in what areas?
“James is a product of his virtues, not of the habits that he may have acquired here.”
What is the solution to the tight turnaround in an ideal world?
“You guys know better than us or me what the best solution is and I have given my opinion on it. To play less, to admit that playing less means that there is going to be less revenue, meaning that the less revenue there is means that we are going to have to earn less, all of us. That’s to say we are all going to earn less, all of us. But when there is not an overcharge of games, where all these games are being played on top of each other, Chelsea play in a World club competition, the Africa Cup of Nations, taking away the nature of all the competitions, all the competitions are worse because of it and of course the English league suffers those consequences more than any because it is the best organised one and the one with the best players. Due to the big organisation that there is, due the veracity that people in football look at it, they interpret it only as a business and anybody who sells something, they make a lot of efforts to improve the quality of what they sell and that is full of activities that go in the opposite sense. You are able to see how the Academies are formed or that what English football does for the formation of the young players is truly extraordinary. There is controlled management of that organisation, the demand that there is for the English players to constantly be better and evidently the product of that work is being shown. The quality of youth football in England is very high. The organisation in football for a young person is very high. England has capitalised on all of that, they were runners up in the Euros and have an enormous amount of young players with a big future so it evidently works to improve the quality of the competition but at the same time it prevents the quality of the competition from growing due to all of the aspects that we have just spoken about and for me it is very uncomfortable to answer the question you have just asked me because I am not an authorised person to have an opinion, I am a foreigner and I am a part of a structure of a club but the media knows this perfectly, they explain it a lot better than I do. Nothing of what I said is a product of my analysis, I read, I see, I listen and I verify what I read, listen and hear. It’s compatible. That’s why I say what I say. But sincerely you guys or you could have prevented me or avoided me from answering this question because the opinion or the response or give is a response through everything that I have read and apart from that there is a great capacity for analysis in the journalism that I read in England. I don’t want to give a specific article or those who write them in particular, nor the subjects of reference in those articles because it will generate elements around those comments . But the opinion that is published has a lot of influence over the public opinion and the subjects of the structure and the morals, the capacity for analysis is very high in these subjects. A great article over the analysis of behaviour, it loses its shine in hours but something of the same subject is more lasting.”
What work has been done with James as a striker?
“No special work has been done. I think he has the characteristics to be able to play in that position. The important thing is that the players that compose attack manage to make the attack dangerous. Of course, the fact that James was able to score goals has a special repercussion. To have scored nine goals in the last four games allows us to think that it is an attack that works. After, in some games, in one game, a player scores a goal and in another game a different one does, scores in another, and there are games where you score goals and game where you don’t. There is a mix of how it works and how effective it is that produces final results that are different. But the fact that James scored can be used as a reason to prove me right because the arguments made after the game against Newcastle were also legit in their conclusions.”
On Koch as a CDM - how do his strengths differ to Forshaw’s or Kalvin’s and what have you made to his development in that role?
“In that position that Kalvin plays, we have had Forshaw, Pascal and Koch and in my opinion none of them have failed in the position. Each of them has a different profile. Forshaw is a more creative player when he plays in that defensive midfield position, Koch is a player that thinks about the equilibrium and the balance of the team defensively, Pascal is a player that gives it a lot of presence and solidity when he plays in front of the defence, and in some ways with them we have resolved the demands of that position.”
How much preparation can you do in two days?
“No, there is no time for preparation because there also isn’t time for the adequate recovery. The games are scheduled clearly ignoring that aspect, for the commercial aspects, the commitments due to the sales of the games, they make the decisions exclusively dependent on that and all of the aspects to make the competition fair for all of those that contain it, are not bared in mind. The teams are facing each other in different conditions and the games are planned without the possibility of rest and ignoring the potential injuries but that is the same for everybody and evidently there are aspects that increase the difficulty, the complexity and there are also aspects that can be resolved in a better way than the one chosen. But the compromise that should be made for the spectacle of the game and for the fairness of the competition are a second thought.”
How intense will the battle between Forshaw and Klich be and how beneficial for Klich will it be to have Forshaw back fit in competition for it?
“In a competition like the Premier League and we have shown it already that no one position can be covered by just one player.”
When did you last enjoy watching a match and can you watch without analysing it?
“Always, in the function of a coach the consequence of what a team does is very important. I am referring to what is obtained or what is lost and that makes it difficult to enjoy it because you are constantly analysing to try and make the correct decisions.”
Will the game be as exciting as the other night?
“It is very difficult to predict what is going to happen in a team or a game of football. It depends on things that are only verified on the pitch. You cannot imagine the characteristic of the game without first seeing how each team plans to play the game.”
Is this is a relegation game?
“Of course, evaluating the positions in the league offer conclusions, but with more than 50 points still left to play for, the conclusions currently we have to link them with what is left. But it is also true that what happens, starts designing the future.”