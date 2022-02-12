The battle to avoid the drop will neither won nor lost at Goodison Park this afternoon, for either side, but the incentives for both sides are huge.

Here's the YEP take on a big game on Merseyside.

KEY BATTLE

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The press

Leeds' intensity could be a real problem for players Rafa Benitez admitted were 'not amazing in possession.' If the Whites can make life as uncomfortable as possible for the Toffees on the ball and disrupt them in their own half, chances will come - as they did at Villa Park. Frank Lampard hasn't had long to work with this team and get his philosophy across, so perhaps Leeds can exploit any uncertainty in the ranks. Everton are missing big players, the kind of personalities who help calm things when calm is needed. The Whites have to set about their hosts in an aggressive way from the off.

EVERTON KEY MAN

Richarlison

KEY MAN - Richarlison could carry a significant attacking burden for Everton against Leeds United. Pic: Getty

The Brazilian is yet to really turn it on against Leeds but with a new boss to impress, an expectant Goodison crowd and the Toffee's league position, he should be well up for this one. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to get his season back on track after injury so Everton need someone to step up in the attack and Richarlison could be that man.

GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT