The problem Leeds United can give Everton to turn Goodison's Frank Lampard excitement into nerves
Today's trip to Everton is for Leeds United a huge opportunity to build some momentum and further ease the relegation fears.
The battle to avoid the drop will neither won nor lost at Goodison Park this afternoon, for either side, but the incentives for both sides are huge.
Here's the YEP take on a big game on Merseyside.
KEY BATTLE
The press
Leeds' intensity could be a real problem for players Rafa Benitez admitted were 'not amazing in possession.' If the Whites can make life as uncomfortable as possible for the Toffees on the ball and disrupt them in their own half, chances will come - as they did at Villa Park. Frank Lampard hasn't had long to work with this team and get his philosophy across, so perhaps Leeds can exploit any uncertainty in the ranks. Everton are missing big players, the kind of personalities who help calm things when calm is needed. The Whites have to set about their hosts in an aggressive way from the off.
EVERTON KEY MAN
Richarlison
The Brazilian is yet to really turn it on against Leeds but with a new boss to impress, an expectant Goodison crowd and the Toffee's league position, he should be well up for this one. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is yet to get his season back on track after injury so Everton need someone to step up in the attack and Richarlison could be that man.
GRAHAM SMYTH'S VERDICT
A chance to put daylight between themselves and Everton is one Leeds United cannot afford to let slip. A draw is no good for the Toffees, certainly not at home against the side directly above them, so Lampard will want to attack for the win. If it's an open game, Leeds will benefit. An early goal for the Whites could really dampen the mood of the home crowd. Lampard's arrival has lifted the mood but no one will ignore the importance of beating Leeds and the nerves will still be jangling. I can see Leeds being too intense for Everton. It's a winnable game. My prediction is a 2-0 victory with Raphinha roaring back to form. He likes playing against Everton after all.