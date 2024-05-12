Everton transfer plan for Leeds United man Jack Harrison revealed by Sean Dyche
and live on Freeview channel 276
Everton boss Sean Dyche says the Merseyside club will ‘see what they can do’ as they prepare to sit down and explore the financial possibility of making Jack Harrison’s move to Goodison Park permanent this summer.
The Leeds United man departed for Merseyside on loan almost 12 months ago following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League. He has played a key role for the Toffees who sit 15th in the top flight standings, 11 points clear of the relegation zone with just one game remaining.
Harrison has made 29 appearances in the Premier League, scoring three goals and providing three assists for Everton. The Toffees have been hit with two points deductions this season for breaches of the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability regulations, so player sales are likely this summer before they can look to try and secure Harrison’s services permanently as they seek to avoid further sanctions.
However, a permanent move for Harrison is something Dyche has indicated he would like the club to explore. He said of a possible deal for the ex-Manchester City man: “We will wait and see. The first thing was making sure we were safe, then once we were safe we could re-evaluate the internal truth with the financial side of what we can do, so that will be an ongoing process.”
It has been reported that Harrison’s future could also be defined by Leeds’ success in the play-offs, with the Whites put in a stronger negotiating position if they can secure an instant return to the top flight as they take on Norwich City in the semi-finals with West Brom or Southampton waiting at Wembley if Daniel Farke’s men get past the Canaries over two legs. Harrison missed Saturday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United through injury and is unlikely to play again this season, Dyche admitted. He said: “Jack is injured and it looks unlikely we’ll get him back before the end of the season. It’s unfortunate as he’s played a lot of football and done very well.”
Reflecting further on the winger’s impact for Everton, Dyche added: “His tactical understanding is excellent, in two roles really, wide or in the number 10 spot. His work ethic is excellent too. I still think there is more with his talent because he is very talented - we see it in training and I have spoken to him about unlocking that. Over the season I think he has done very well for us and been a consistent performer.”
Harrison joined Everton in August despite carrying a hip injury at the time. He first joined Leeds in 2018 as he arrived on loan from Man City. He went on to have another two loan spells at Elland Road before signing a three-year contract in West Yorkshire in 2021 for a fee of around £11m. Ahead of Leeds’ relegation last summer, Harrison penned a new five-year deal at the club in April that will keep him contracted at Leeds until 2028. Aston Villa also expressed an interest in the player last summer but it appears Everton will be favourites to sign him if Leeds opt to let him leave.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.