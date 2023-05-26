Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Everton struck by injury crisis ahead of final day as Leeds United lick lips at toothless Toffees

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be without several players for his side’s end-of-season relegation decider with AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon, in what could be a significant boost to Leeds United’s chances of survival.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th May 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Scotland defender Nathan Patterson are both ruled out, according to Dyche, while Ukraine full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is a doubt and will face a late fitness test on Saturday to determine whether he can be made available.

"They won't be fit. We haven't had Dom for two-thirds of my time here. Patto has more come in latterly, done well.

"He's [Mykolenko] a bit better, we'll see how he reacts to training today," Dyche added.

Sean Dyche will be without several defenders this weekend in addition to a new injury for star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)Sean Dyche will be without several defenders this weekend in addition to a new injury for star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)
In addition, versatile defender Ben Godfrey is also out for this weekend’s fixture.

Leeds, on the other hand, could have both Rodrigo Moreno and Patrick Bamford available despite Sam Allardyce’s admission last Sunday that the pair were struggling with plantar fasciitis and a hamstring injury, respectively.

The Whites’ manager declared on Friday afternoon that any player who volunteered himself and was cleared by the medical team would be considered for selection at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

“When he got injured the first time, we realised it wasn't going to be a 10 day injury. We had to find a solution, we found that. It's important we do that again,” Dyche said, on coping with Calvert-Lewin’s absence against the Cherries.

Full-backs Seamus Coleman and Ruben Vinagre have also been ruled out for the remainder of the season having undergone – or are awaiting – surgery, leaving Dyche with no natural options at full-back if Mykolenko is not passed fit.

Related topics:Sean DycheDominic Calvert-LewinEvertonNathan PattersonBen Godfrey