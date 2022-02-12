Frank Lampard's newly-inherited side have lost their last four league games yet are favourites with every firm to beat Leeds today, the Toffees as short as 5-4 but a best-priced as 7-5.

Leeds are hovering around the 2-1 marker and are a best-priced 41-20 whereas the draw is on offer at 27-10.

But the 15th-placed Whites begin the day four points ahead of the fifth-bottom Merseyside outfit, albeit having played a game more, and Leeds are bigger odds to go down than Lampard's side.

MARKET LEADER: Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, above, is favourite to score first in today's clash against Leeds United at Goodison Park but the Whites are predicted to finish above the Toffees. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images.

Six teams are rated more likely for the drop than Leeds, including Everton who are 9-2 fifth favourites to fall through the trapdoor.

United are seventh on the list at 36-5, 14th-placed Brentford priced in between the Whites and Toffees at 26-5.

The bookies are forming the opinion that current bottom three Norwich City (2-9), Watford (3-10) and Burnley (1-2) are heading for Championship football, fourth-bottom Newcastle United now fourth-favourites for relegation at 11-4.

Everton start the day just two points clear of the drop zone but the odds compilers believe they will add to their tally against Leeds and the hosts have the first four players in the first scorer market.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is market leader at 9-2, followed by Salomon Rondon (6-1), Cenk Tosun (33-5) and Richarlison (34-5).

United's Dan James is on offer at 11s despite his brace at Aston Villa, the Wales international much bigger odds than teammates Joe Gelhardt (15-2), Raphinha (15-2) and Tyler Roberts (10s).

Jack Harrison can be backed at 12s whilst Mateusz Klich is a particularly big price at 25s, the same odds as Stuart Dallas and bigger than Everton's Donny van de Beek who is 20s.

But Lewis Dobbin (15-2), Anthony Gordon (11s), Anwar El Ghazi (11s), Dele Alli (11s), Andros Townsend (11s) and Alexander Iwobi (14s) are seen as other threats for the Toffees who are fancied for a victory despite their awful recent form.