Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of the transfer latest from across the Championship

The summer transfer window is open and Championship clubs are starting to complete their first pieces of summer business. Leeds United haven't dipped into the market just yet but they are expected to add fresh faces to their squad as the summer progresses.

Others have already been busy, though, with a number of the Whites' rivals looking to get their dealings done early, before pre-season gets underway. With that in mind, here's a look at what's happening elsewhere in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premier League interest in Greaves

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton see Jacob Greaves as a potential summer target should Jarrad Branthwaite make the reported £70 million move to Manchester United this summer. That's according to Hull Live, who claim Everton are considering a move for the Tigers defender, who enjoyed an impressive campaign in the heart of defence at the MKM Stadium and was named in the Championship Team of the Season.

The report adds that Hull are keen to keep hold of their prized asset, who came through the academy at the club, but they wouldn't stand in the defender's way if he made his desire to make the move clear. West Ham and Nottingham Forest are also thought to be keen on Greaves.

Leeds may also be monitoring Everton's situation closely in the knowledge that a considerable fee for Branthwaite could free up the funds needed to make a permanent move for Jack Harrison.

Clubs line up for Aberdeen man

Swansea City, Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Stoke City are among the clubs interested in signing Aberdeen man Connor Barron this summer, report the Daily Record. Barron, who made 42 appearances for Aberdeen this season, is coming to the end of his contract with the club and he isn't short of potential suitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder is reportedly wanted by the above quartet but also Rangers, Hellas Verona and Bologna, with clubs making contract offers in the hope of being able to bag him on a free. Given the 21-year-old's age, a fee of just over £500,000 would be required in the way of compensation should Barron make the move away from Scotland.

The report adds that Barron is expected to make a decision on his future next week.

QPR contingency

QPR are ready to make a move for Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers should Asmir Begovic leave the club this summer. Begovic has been linked with a move to Newcastle United and according to Darren Witcoop, the club are preparing themselves for his departure by trying to identify a replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad