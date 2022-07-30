Twenty-year-old left back Davis featured prominently in United’s pre-season friendlies so far this summer at a time when Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas are both injured but left the club this week to join the Tractor Boys on a permanent deal for around £1m.

Ipswich will begin their new League One campaign with Saturday afternoon’s hosting of Bolton Wanderers for which McKenna says last season’s Bournemouth loanee Davis is ready to roll as the first step towards a big future.

“There is lots to like about Leif,” said McKenna to Suffolk News.

“We spoke last season about a big focus on our recruitment was looking for hungry, young athletic and highly technical player and I think he ticks all four of those boxes.

“He is a player who can have a big impact for us now as a really attacking left-back, but also a player who can grow and develop with us in the future.

“He is someone who has the potential to player higher and obviously wants to play higher in his career.”

