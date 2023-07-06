Former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has penned a new one-year contract with Everton, the Goodison Park outfit has confirmed.

The 39-year-old enjoyed two spells with Leeds, the first coming in the 2011-12 campaign after he signed a three-year deal in July 2011. However, he left the club a year later following the arrival of Paddy Kenny as he signed a three-year contract at Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.

The former Preston North End player returned to Elland Road in August 2017 on a free transfer before leaving 12 months later to join Middlesbrough. He played 47 times in total for the Whites, conceding 77 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

Since leaving Boro he has joined Liverpool, Stoke City and West Brom before making the switch to Everton two years ago. He is now set to enter a third season with the Toffees.

A club statement confirmed: “Everton goalkeeper Andy Lonergan has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Club until the end of June 2024.

“The 39-year-old shot-stopper joined the Blues in August 2021 to add valuable experience and back-up to the squad.

“Lonergan, a former England Under-20 international, came through the ranks at hometown club Preston North End, making more than 200 league appearances for the Lilywhites.”

Everton had been linked with a move for Joel Robles last month, following his release from Leeds at the end of this one-year deal with the club.

Despite being let go by the Elland Road outfit, he was extended an invite back for pre-season training but has not been among those reporting back to Thorp Arch this week.

The YEP understands that a goalkeeper is high on new manager Daniel Farke’s and interim football advisor Nick Hammond's list of priorities, meaning, as things stand, a return for the Spaniard is looking increasingly unlikely.

